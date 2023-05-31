CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College has announced the hiring of Tyler Hamilton as the new men's soccer head coach, who returns after a standout playing career with the Wildcats.
Hamilton takes over for Nic Powers, who resigned in April to take a job as an assistant coach at Lindenwood University.
"I want to thank athletic director Pat Atwell and the search committee for giving me the opportunity to lead at my alma mater," Hamilton said. "It's going to be a challenge, but I'm really looking forward to it and can't wait to hit the ground running. Having the ties to Culver-Stockton as an alumnus makes it that much more special for me."
Hamilton has spent the last six years as a head soccer coach at the high school level in southern Illinois, coaching at Piasa Southwestern and Alton high schools. He coached the Southwestern boys soccer program from 2017-18 and the Alton boys program from 2020-22.
Hamilton also coached Southwestern's girls soccer program for six seasons, winning the regional title in 2022.
During his time as a player on the Wildcats men's soccer team, Hamilton was a member of the team that advanced to the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in 2014.
Hamilton hopes to return to the level of play that he saw during his playing days with the Wildcats.
"I want the program to jump right in and compete right away," Hamilton said. "I want to raise the level of the program to be competitive in the Heart and throughout the NAIA. I want to inspire the team to fight for the school and the community."
Culver-Stockton is coming off a 5-11-2 season in 2022.
"We are excited to welcome Tyler back to his alma mater as our next men's soccer head coach," Atwell said. "Tyler outlined a vision for the program that resonated with those of us who participated in the interview and he clearly has a passion not only for soccer, but for Culver-Stockton."
"His experience as a player on a team that competed in the conference championship game will serve him well. His knowledge of the Heart of America (Athletic Conference) and the talent needed to compete in this outstanding league will assist him in identifying students who can excel here on 'The Hill'."
After graduating from Culver-Stockton, Hamilton played for the St. Louis Lions in a professional development league.
Hamilton is a native of Alton, Ill., who earned a bachelor's degree in communication from Culver-Stockton College in 2017. He is also pursuing a master's degree in athletic administration from William Woods University in Fulton.
