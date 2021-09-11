CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College played in three athletic contests on Saturday, women's soccer, cross country and women's volleyball.
The Wildcats women's soccer team defeated Friends 4-2 at Poulton Stadium, with Angela Lloret, Jody Ellis and Anyssa Prieto each scoring goals. Culver-Stockton (4-1) will play at Central Methodist University in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Culver-Stockton women's volleyball team fell to Tabor in three sets in their first match and defeated College of the Ozarks in five sets in the Evangel Tournament in Springfield, Mo. The Wildcats (4-7) will play at Missouri Baptist University in its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Culver-Stockton cross country team competed in the Fighting Bee Invitational at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf, Iowa. The top women's runner was freshman Hailey Laurich in 45th place and the top men's runner was senior Joshua French in 44th place. Next up for the cross country is the Viking Invitational in Ankeny, Iowa on Sept. 25 at 10:15 p.m.