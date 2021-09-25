CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton came back from a third quarter deficit to defeat Central Methodist 44-36 on Saturday at Poulton Stadium to win their fourth straight game.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff threw three touchdown passes and went 19-for-33 passing for 315 yards.
Culver-Stockton running back Jordan Grant ran 22 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Connor Perrine caught six passes for 129 yards and two touchdown receptions.
The Wildcats only managed three field goals from Michael Velasco with Central Methodist holding a 14-9 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. Eric Hicks then recovered a CMU fumble for a touchdown to give Culver-Stockton a 16-14 lead going into halftime.
There were four lead changes in the third quarter with Culver-Stockton taking a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Orndorff threw two touchdown passes early in the fourth quarter to give Culver-Stockton a comfortable lead.
Dalton Huffman led Culver-Stockton with seven tackles and also had a sack. David Hernandez had six tackles and an interception.
Culver-Stockton (4-1) will play at Benedictine College in their next game on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.