CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College kicker Ethan Boulanger has been named the Big Game Heart of America Athletic Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Wildcats’ 33-30 overtime victory over Missouri Baptist University on Saturday night.
Boulanger, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior from Coconut Creek, Fla. (Monarch HS), booted a 25-yard field goal in the extra period to give the Wildcats their first victory of the season. In addition, Boulanger added a 33-yard field goal and three extra points in the game for nine total points.
(0) comments
