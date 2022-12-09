CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton senior Madison McClain was named to the 2022 NAIA-AVCA Women's Volleyball All-American Team on Friday.
McClain was named to the team as an honorable mention selection, becoming the first Wildcat to be named to the All-America team since Kamrin Gold was named three straight years from 2013-2015.
McClain, an outside hitter from Otterville, Mo. (Sacred Heart), was named to the all-region leading the Heart of America Athletic Conference in total kills (405), kills per set (3.82) and total attacks (1,222) this season.
Also, McClain was 11th in the league in total digs (411) and digs per set (3.88). She registered a .196 attack percentage, was third on the team with 28 service aces, and fourth on the team with 50 total blocks.
Among her postseason honors, McClain was named to the All-Heart team for the fourth consecutive season, garnering first team honors this season. She is the first Wildcat to earn first team honors since Gold was named to the top team in 2015.
The Wildcats finished the 2022 campaign with a 19-9 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the conference. The 19 victories were the most by the Wildcat volleyball program since claiming 22 victories in 2013.
