QUINCY—The Quincy Gems finally discovered what it’s like to win at home thanks to a big swing from a player who had helped win quite a few games at venerable QU Stadium.
Gino D’Alessio, the Quincy University shortstop who has been playing both spots on the left side of the infield for the Gems, jacked a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night to propel Quincy to a 7-5 victory over the Cape Catfish in Prospect League play.
The Gems trailed 5-4 after the Catfish’s Grayson Taylor doubled and scored on Payton Howard’s single with one out in the top of the eighth.
Andrew Fay, the John Wood Community College product, drew a walk leading off the bottom of the inning for the Gems, stole second and remained there when Bryce Miller walked. On the third pitch from right-hander Chad Donze, D’Alessio launched his three-run home run.
Two strikeouts and a flyout in the ninth earned right-hander Bailey Wendell the victory out of the Gems’ bullpen. He worked two innings, allowing one run and three hits and striking out five.
Jack Payne worked three scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and three walks and striking out four.
The Gems were limited to seven hits by four Catfish pitchers, but D’Alessio went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Alex Wattermann went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Three of Quincy’s seven hits went for extra bases.
The Gems (2-5) head to Clinton, Iowa, for a two-game series with the Clinton LumberKings at NelsonCorp Field on Friday and Saturday.