QUINCY—The one takeaway from QU Stadium on Tuesday night was this: Gino D’Alessio is glad to be back on the field.
The Quincy University shortstop made his Quincy Gems’ debut, batting third and playing third base. D’Alessio is just a few days removed from the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional after the Hawks were eliminated Saturday. However, D’Alessio showed he’s in mid-summer form.
A dazzling double play in the third inning and two base hits gave Gems fans a taste of what he will bring to the table, despite a 13-3 loss to the Springfield Sliders in Prospect League action.
“I hope to just bring a lot of energy,” D’Alessio said. “Playing hard through inning one to inning nine, making good plays, and swinging in the box.”
D’Alessio showed what he could do in the field in the third inning when he gloved a ground ball, quickly stepped on third base for the forceout and then relayed it to first in time for a double play.
Gems manager Justin Paulsen shares the excitement about D’Alessio.
“I think he will be one of the better players in this league,” Paulsen said. “I was excited that he was able to make it tonight.”
The Sliders got going early with a two-run home run from Eric Martin. Two batters later, Gunner Smith followed up with a solo home run.
Matt Schark got the Gems on the board with an RBI single followed by a wild pitch to make it 3-2 in the first.
An Alec Patino sacrifice fly in the second inning evened the game at 3-3.
However, the Sliders took the game over with timely hits and defensive miscues by the Gems to pull away.
Paulsen was happy with the way Gems starting pitcher Jake Stipp responded after the first inning. He allowed two runs over the next 3.1 innings, getting pulled in the fifth.
Stipp struck out four and walked four.
“They jumped on us early,” Paulsen said. “It took (Stipp) a little bit to settle in, but I thought he did a good job.”
The Gems move to 1-3 on the season while the Sliders even their record at 2-2. The two teams will play again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at QU Stadium.