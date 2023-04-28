QUINCY -- Rich Polak and the Quincy Notre Dame coaching staff challenged senior right-hander Tyler Dance prior to Friday's game against Camp Point Central at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Polak wanted Dance to keep his pitch count down, which is exactly what he did by throwing just 61 pitches.
"He filled out the zone really well for us tonight and challenged the hitters," Polak said. "He accepted our challenge from the coaching staff to keep down his pitch count."
Dance earned the win after pitching five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while only allowing three hits and no walks.
The end result was a Raiders 12-0 win over West Central Conference opponent Central.
"We knew they were going to throw a guy with a solid arm," said Panthers head coach Jordan Tenhouse. "Right now, we are worried about postseason in a couple of weeks. Our idea was to come out and battle. I feel like we hit a couple of balls hard today, some of them got down and some didn't. Overall, I was OK with our guys approach at the plate."
Central went through three different pitchers during Friday' game, starting with Mitchell Meier, who just lasted the first inning after giving up four runs.
Tanner Kindhart pitched two innings in relief for Central and Mason Miller pitched the final 1.2 innings.
"(Meier) went through the first inning," Tenhouse said. "Obviously their lineup is loaded from top to bottom. He had a tough time getting ahead in counts and if you aren't ahead in counts, these guys will hit fastballs as well as anybody. Unfortunately he got himself in too many fastball counts and they took advantage of it."
QND got on the scoreboard early with a two-RBI double from Dalton Miller, and would later add two more runs on a wild pitch and errant pick-off attempt at third base.
Jake Schisler led off the second inning with a solo home run and Jack Linenfelser hit an RBI single to increase QND's lead to 6-0.
QND entered the fifth inning with an 8-0 lead and added another run when Schisler walked, stole second and scored on a single from Miller.
Alex Connoyer sent everyone home when he hit a three-run home run to defeat the Panthers by the run rule.
Connoyer finished going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
"Alex has got some pop man," Polak said. "He's one of our better hitters and obviously it's a great way to end it. It's a great opportunity for him to hit in the right spot."
Miller went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Schisler went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and three runs.
Up next for Camp Point Central (8-10) is a road game against Canton (5-6) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I know their coaches a little bit (at Canton) and they are good people over there," Tenhouse said. "We have a two-week stretch against a lot of 1A opponents, so our goal is to just try to keep bettering ourselves and be ready when the postseason begins."
QND (20-1) will host Brown County (16-6) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. It will begin a busy week filled with eight games for the Raiders.
The Raiders will celebrate senior night prior to Monday's game.
"Senior night is going to be outstanding," Polak said. "It's going to be a great celebration for these 10 athletes who've been here and given a lot to this school. Great guys and great leader. It's going to be an emotional night for sure for them with their parents who've watched them grow through their careers."
