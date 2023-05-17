QUINCY -- A strong outing by Tyler Dance on the mound and a relentless offense led to a 9-1 win by the Raiders over Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional semifinal game on Wednesday.

Dance pitched a complete game to earn the win after recording six strikeouts and limiting Pleasant Plains to just three hits, two walks and one earned run.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.