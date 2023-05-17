QUINCY -- A strong outing by Tyler Dance on the mound and a relentless offense led to a 9-1 win by the Raiders over Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional semifinal game on Wednesday.
Dance pitched a complete game to earn the win after recording six strikeouts and limiting Pleasant Plains to just three hits, two walks and one earned run.
"I think my fastball was working for the most part," Dance said. "My two-seamer against the lefties was breaking pretty good. For the most part, I had my curveball working except for a few times."
Dance's complete game gives the Raiders a fresh bullpen for Saturday's regional championship game.
"Tyler was real efficient today," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "He filled the zone up and he attacked the hitters and that's exactly what we wanted him to do today."
QND struck in the first inning when Dalton Miller hit a two-out solo home run to take an early lead.
The only mistake Dance made on the mound was when he left one up high and gave up a solo home run in the second inning to Cardinals batter Zach Ponce, which tied the game at 1-1.
"After I made that mistake, I knew I had to get to work and keep continuing to go to work," Dance said. "Because they have a good squad over there, so I had to bring my best stuff."
With two runners on and two outs, Colin Kurk kick started a Raiders rally in the bottom half of the second inning with an RBI single to drive in Jack Linenfelser.
It was followed by a double from Jake Schisler to drive in Nolan Robb and a two-RBI double by Tucker Tollerton to score Kurk and Schisler.
"We respond pretty well to adversity," Polak said. "It's not going to be the first time or the last time we deal with it in the postseason."
Michael Stupavsky hit a one-out double in the third inning and was driven in by a single from Robb.
Later in the third, Schisler came through with a two-out, two-RBI double to score Robb and Kurk. Tollerton once again followed with a double that scored Schisler.
"Those guys put some good barrels on the ball," Polak said. "They kind of took Miller out after the first at bat (with two intentional walks). That's the good thing about our lineup. There's really no breaks one through nine. All nine guys are experienced hitters and all nine guys ca do some damage to the baseball."
After scoring four runs in back-to-back innings, QND was unable to score off of Cardinals reliever Taylor Brewer for the remaining three innings after chasing the first two Pleasant Plains hurlers from the game.
The Cardinals had one more scoring threat in the sixth inning when Charlie Severino led off the frame with a single. It was immediately negated when the next hitter hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
"They are great back there," Dance said. "That's the main reason our whole goal is to throw strikes and let the defense work because they are great out there. They are always there for you."
Schisler went 2-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and three RBIs.
Tollerton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Both Robb and Kurk went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
QND (31-1) will play Pittsfield (26-4) in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Regional championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Raiders defeated the Saukees 14-4 in their previous meeting this season on April 12.
"This crowd is amazing," Dance said. "I mean they are always here to support us and cheer us on. It's great to come play in front of them one more time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.