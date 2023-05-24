SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The combination of strong pitching and clutch hitting will get you far in the postseason.
That formula was all Quincy Notre Dame needed in the semifinal game against Shelbyville in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional, with the Raiders coming away with a 2-0 win on Wednesday at Claude Kracik Field in the Lincoln Land College campus.
It was the second straight year QND defeated Shelbyville in the sectional semifinals, with the Raiders edging the Rams 2-1 in 2022.
"It's playoff baseball," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "The pitching is better, kids get a little tighter and guys make play. Everyone is here for a reason and (Shelbyville) are a good team. Each level you go through, the funnel gets smaller and the talent gets better. It's about who makes the least mistakes and who comes up with the big hits."
The Raiders got a big hit in the fourth inning, when Michael Stupavsky hit a one-out single to drive in Dalton Miller and Brady Kindhart.
Stupavsky battled with two strikes and fouled several pitches off before coming through with a base hit.
"I went with my same approach," Stupavsky said of his two-RBI single. "I was really hunting the fastball outside with two strikes and you really got to adjust to the curveball if the pitcher threw that."
Polak said it was an incredible hit at the right time.
"Mike's the guy," Polak said. "He cruises along and might have a punchout here or there and all the sudden he will barrel the ball and good things happen."
Equally as important in QND's win was the performance of right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Dance, who pitched a complete game shutout.
Dance had seven strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and two walks.
"I've watched Tyler pitch for the last four years and that might have been the best outing I've seen him throw," Polak said. "He didn't even have a good breaking ball today. He just located his fastball really well and got ahead of hitters."
Stupavsky had an up close view of the pitching dominance as Dance's catcher.
"(Dance) pitched amazing," Stupavsky said. "He was hitting his spots perfect. Everything I called, he was throwing where he was supposed to. He really had his good stuff today."
The Raiders had a chance to do more damage in the fourth inning after Stupavsky's two-RBI single with Nolan Robb following with a single before Mason Winking grounded into a double play.
QND led off the fifth inning with a single by Colin Kurk and a walk by Jake Schisler that knocked Rams starting pitcher Drake McDonald out of the game in favor of Nate Trimble.
QND had the misfortune of having both Kurk and Schisler picked off at different point of the fifth inning and a strikeout by Tucker Tollerton to end the threat.
McDonald would then retire the next six QND hitters in order.
"We made some base running mistakes there," Polak said. "I'll take the blame on the one there with Kurk getting picked off. I didn't react or yell loud enough. I think the umpired blinded me a bit, but not making excuses. They made the play and we didn't. Then Jake slipped going back into first base and got picked off."
QND (33-1) will face Gillespie in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, once again at Claude Kracik Field.
Gillispie defeated Maroa-Forsyth 7-2 in the semifinal nightcap on Wednesday.
"We are going to stay and watch (the other semifinal) game," Stupavsky said. "Try to look at their hitters and see what their tendencies are. Especially with the pitchers to see how they are working their stuff."
