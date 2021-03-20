MENDON, Ill. — Offense was a struggle for both the Unity-Payson football team and Jacksonville Routt in the season opener on Saturday.
A fumble on the Mustangs’ first possession set up a 20-yard touchdown run for Rockets running back Alex Coop with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter, but midway through the fourth quarter the score remained a 6-0 Routt lead.
U-P needed something to get the comeback started, but its fifth drive of the second half stalled out and an errant punt set the Rockets up on the Mustangs’ 30-yard line. Senior Benet Duesterhuas provided a spark by intercepting Routt quarterback Kohen Hoots’ pass on the first play of the drive to give U-P the ball back.
Junior Riker Triplett capitalized by catching a 10-yard pass for a first down to start the ensuing drive, then turning a short pass from quarterback Aidan Obert into a 17-yard catch-and-run that put the ball on the Rockets’ 2-yard line.
Three plays later, Obert plunged into the end zone to tie the game at 6 with 4:03 remaining and the Mustangs went on to defeat Routt 12-6 in overtime to start the shortened 2021 season victorious.
It was no shock to Mustangs coach Conner McLaughlin that Duesterhaus and Triplett stepped up when the team needed them most.
“This is the third year now that Benet has been a big part of our offense,” McLaughlin said. “He knows, and every team in our conference knows, all it takes for him is one step and he changes the game.
“And Riker, he’s a guy where if we need something, he is going to get it done,” McLaughlin added. “He did that last year for us and he’s started this year off doing the same thing.”
Both made impacts on the other side of the ball as well. Duesterhaus scored the game-winning touchdown, taking the first play of the overtime period around the left side for a 10-yard touchdown. Duesterhaus tried to break one off the outside all game but was held mostly in check, particularly in the second half where he had just 10 rushing yards.
Yet, when his number was called to start overtime, he knew he would finally get loose.
“I saw them line up when we were in the (empty back set) and they just weren’t watching,” Duesterhaus said. “They weren’t ready for it.”
The Routt offensive line also wasn’t ready for the U-P pass rush. The Mustangs defense lived in the backfield all day, throwing the Rockets for a loss on 11 plays with Brett Bristow recording two sacks in his first start at defensive end.
Triplett hounded Hoots on every drop back from the other defensive end position, though he credited defensive linemen Jimmy Beatty and Bryson Muegge for freeing up the edges.
“Bryson and Jimmy did a great job, Jimmy pushing through a broken finger and everything,” Triplett said. “Brett did a great job, first start at D-end in his career, and he did great. He came in clutch and we did what we needed to do.”
And that pressure and control of the line of scrimmage is what Duesterhaus thanked for his interception opportunity.
“I got the interception but (Triplett) had been chasing their quarterback all game,” Duesterhaus said. “Without that pressure, I don’t think our defense would have been near as good.”
The Mustangs (1-0, 1-0 WIVC) needed every stop as well. Routt (0-1, 0-1 WIVC) started with the ball inside U-P territory six times, four times in the second half alone as the Mustangs had three interceptions and a fumble on their first four drives of the second half.
But nearly every time the Rockets were put in good position, the Mustangs turned them away scoreless.
“They stepped up and did what we asked them to do today,” McLaughlin said. “Like I told them in the huddle, that was probably the best defensive performance I’ve had here in four years.”
When taking the field after each turnover, the defense never got down on itself.
“Just come out, get a stop and get another try on offense,” Triplett said of the mentality. “The turnovers were really bad today. We’re just going to try and clean that up.”
Obert had to shirk off three interceptions in the third quarter to help lead the fourth-quarter comeback, and he did so by completing four straight passes on the game-tying drive before scoring the game-tying touchdown.
“I don’t think you’re going to get a tougher quarterback than him,” McLaughlin said. “He sticks in there and he will take every hit possible and gets right back up. If he makes mistakes, he lets it go, and we can’t do what we did if he’s not on his point.”
Obert was 10 for 21 with 104 yards and four interceptions in his first varsity start under center, and he ran for a score. Duesterhaus ran for 65 yards on five carries and he caught three balls for 36 yards.
When the Mustangs stopped the Rockets on fourth down in overtime to seal the victory, they ran to the sideline in elation to celebrate with their coaches and teammates. With no postseason this year, every win means that much more.
“It’s only five games, so you’ve got to get the best out of it as you can,” Duesterhaus said. “It’s kind of disappointing, but our goal is 6-0 and to get that WIVC title. Bring it back home.”