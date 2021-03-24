QUINCY — The long-sought success is happening.
The respect that comes with it may take a touch longer.
Despite being ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division II national poll at different points throughout this season, the Quincy University women’s volleyball team finds itself still on the outside looking in despite a monumental weekend.
In fact, beating No. 13 Southern Indiana in straight sets and Drury, which was receiving votes, in four sets last Saturday at Pepsi Arena didn’t bolster the Hawks’ resume with the voters. The Hawks received fewer points and slid further away from being ranked in the top 25 when the poll was released Wednesday.
Such a lack of respect from outside sources can be understandable. The Hawks haven’t won a Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game since 2001 and haven’t played in an NCAA regional since becoming a Division II program in the mid-1990s.
Yet, the voters and those on the periphery don’t see the changes taking place.
And they are substantial.
“Everything about the culture has changed,” junior outside hitter Mattie Norris said. “The culture is now a championship mentality, and we talk about that often with (QU coach) Mark Jones. He really trusts us to be big-time players and move this program into a whole new direction. By doing that, we work hard every day in the gym.
“In practices, we’re constantly grinding out, constantly working as hard as we can. We come in every day to get stuff done, and it transfers into weekends like this.”
And it’s producing results that are virtually unmatched.
The Hawks carry a 12-4 overall record and 10-4 GLVC mark into Friday’s match at Lindenwood and Saturday’s match at Maryville. They sit third in the GLVC point rating system used to determine which teams reach the conference tournament.
QU hasn’t played in the tournament since 2016.
That’s four regular-season matches from changing.
“Everybody buying in is the key,” junior setter Makayla Knoblauch said. “We’ve trusted (Jones) because he is a really good coach. Everybody is buying in to a championship culture and is willing to change culture and habits and how we practice.”
The mentality is different, too.
“Last year, we’d come into a match and be like, ‘Maybe we can,’” sophomore outside hitter Emily Rehagen said. “This year, we’re like, ‘We know we can win.’ We just have to do what we know what we can do and get it done.”
Jones is unrelenting in that regard.
“I’m on their case a lot,” said Jones, who is in his second season at the helm. “But I want them to understand they can do it. They are more than capable of doing it. You don’t just let things pass. We have the talent, so we’re not going to be a relaxed team that just hopes things are going to happen.”
Nor is this a one-dimensional team.
Rehagen leads the Hawks and is ranked second in the nation with 219 kills, while Norris has 187 kills. Three players in the middle – Alyssa Grimm, Sarah Brown and Sydney Clark – have between 72 and 95 kills, while Knoblauch has 63 kills from the setter position. Knoblauch ranks first in the nation with 627 assists and is willing to mix the attack by setting different players at different angles.
“It always come back to trust,” Knoblauch said.
She trusts everyone because they’ve earned it by the commitment and preparation.
“You have to know you can go in at any point in the game,” Rehagen said. “You can be a big factor for this team on and off the court.”
It results in monumental victories, like two victories over nationally ranked opponents in the past three weeks.
“Those big wins do bring confidence we haven’t had in the past,” Norris said. “We’re much more confident now that we know we can be an extremely good team. Confidence is crucial to where we want to go.”
That would be back to the GLVC Tournament and eventually into NCAA Tournament play.
When those goals are met, respect will come with it.
It’s only a matter of time.