QUINCY — On the road to respectability, inches mean as much as miles.
Tuesday night, coming up an inch short made the Quincy University men’s basketball team feel as if a mile had been lost.
Three times in the final five minutes of regulation, the Hawks trimmed what had once been a 13-point deficit down to just one point. Each time, Southern Indiana responded, the last of which was Mateo Rivera’s 3-pointer with 2:29 to play that made it a two-possession game.
The Screaming Eagles’ lead never dipped to less than three points as they finished off an 83-77 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“It’s been the same story all season,” Quincy senior guard Charles Callier said. “We get real close.”
This time, the Hawks were close enough to take it away.
“That’s heartbreaking,” Quincy senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “Having Southern Indiana on the ropes at home, that doesn’t happen a lot. We’re so close to making that jump. It has to happen at some point.”
It only happens if the Hawks (2-6) force it.
“It has to be on the defensive end,” Stuckman said. “We’d score and they’d come down and score. It was kind of like a punching match a little bit. We have to get that stop, get a score and then get another stop in order to deliver that knockout punch. We just couldn’t deliver it tonight.”
The Screaming Eagles (3-2) were hit with one of those Sunday in the loss at Truman State. The Bulldogs scored the game’s final nine points in the final minute to earn a seven-point victory.
Southern Indiana missed its final five shots in that loss.
“We learned to finish a game,” USI coach Stan Gouard said. “We slowed down tonight. At Truman State the other day, we just came down and shot it. We called more play calls down the stretch tonight and drew more things up out of a timeout.
“When it got close, I kept telling my staff, ‘If they take the lead, we’re calling timeout.’ I wanted to make sure we controlled the last few minutes of the basketball game.”
The Screaming Eagles controlled the final 14 minutes after the Hawks failed to answer adversity.
After hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 48-47 lead with 14:08 remaining, Hawks senior forward Viktor Kovacevic, who scored 20 points, drew a technical foul for taunting Screaming Eagles forward Emmanuel Little as they headed back down the floor.
Rivera made both free throws and Southern Indiana used the momentum swing to go on a 16-2 run.
“I’m frustrated with that,” Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal said.
Quincy never led again.
“We have to be smarter,” said Stuckman, who had 19 points and six rebounds. “I don’t know what he said, but we have to be smarter than that.”
Even though the run put the Hawks in a 13-point crater, they responded with some tenacity.
They made it an eight-point game with eight minutes to play and scored seven times in an eight-possession stretch to make it a one-point game. But three turnovers and two forced shots in the final minute ruined any opportunity to stun the Screaming Eagles.
“Like we talked about before the game, the more disciplined team has to win down the stretch, and we weren’t the more disciplined team,” Hellenthal said. “We missed open shots and turned the ball over. They made open shots, and ultimately, their physicality won out today.”
The Screaming Eagles owned a 46-16 advantage on points in the paint, outrebounded the Hawks 44-30 with 14 offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points, and imposed their will up front.
Little, the preseason All-American, finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while senior forward Josh Price had his fourth double-double in five games with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“Our strength was the interior,” Gouard said. “We went deep into the playbook with our post attack. We wanted play off our bigs, and Emmanuel Little and Josh Price were grown men tonight. They were physical.”