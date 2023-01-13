BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green faced off with EMO Conference rival Van-Far in a home girls basketball game on Friday night, coming away with a 56-43 win.
Bowling Green senior Grace Deters played inspired basketball, coming away with 30 points and five boards.
"She's our leader," said Bowling Green head coach Noah Pafford. "When she's going and playing well, we go. She was really aggressive and she was shooting the ball with confidence and just taking care of the basketball. We kind of run all of our stuff through her. Couldn't be more proud of the way she played."
With its win, Bowling Green has now evened up its record at .500.
"It feels good," Pafford said. "We lost a lot of close ones this year. We are at 7-7 and four of our losses have been by five to 10 points. To be able to finish this one off feels nice."
After briefly falling behind early, Bowling Green rallied back to take a 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Deters continued her hot shooting in the second quarter, scoring nine of the Lady Cats 12 points.
Bowling Green would take a 23-17 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Lady Cats junior Kaylyn Charlton stepped up to compliment Deters.
Chandler scored all 11 of her points in the second half, going 6-for-6 at the free throw line. She also led Bowling Green with six rebounds.
"I kind of challenged Kaylyn to be better in the second half and I thought she did," Pafford said. "She was a lot more aggressive on the boards as well. She got a lot of big rebounds in the second half."
Van-Far narrowed Bowling Green's lead to just 40-38 with just over five minutes remaining in the second half.
Pafford then called a timeout for Bowling Green to regroup.
"We just had to relax and calm down," Pafford said. "Get in our sets and take care of the basketball. We got lazy defensively. I thought we responded really well."
The timeout worked as Bowling Green would outscore Van-Far by a 16-5 margin for the remainder of the game to clinch victory.
Bowling Green (7-7) will host Montgomery County (11-3) in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We've got a huge challenge coming up," Pafford said. "They've always been good and they've had our number the past several years. We are definitely going to have to be better than we were tonight on the defensive end. If we show up and get after it and have a good practice on Monday, I think we'll be fine."
Bobcats hold on to defeat van-Far
Despite getting a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter, Bowling Green had to fight to hold on late in Friday's home boys basketball game against Van-Far.
The Indians nearly came back to tie the game in the closing seconds, but the Bobcats came away with a 60-58 win over its EMO Conference rival.
"We were able to finish the game," said Bowling Green head coach Craig Smith. "We didn't make it look pretty there at the end. We were trying to get a feel of the basketball and get us into an offense. Making them have to foul and putting the onus on them to try to make them do something."
Bowling Green took a 16-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 30-22 lead by halftime.
The Bobcats lead increased to 49-38 by the end of the third quarter and they continued to hold a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter.
That's when Van-Far made it interesting, outscoring Bowling Green by a 20-11 margin in the fourth quarter.
Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant came away with a team-high 15 boards, while picking up 10 points.
"Somebody with his jump ability is able to get above people," Smith said. "If they don't get a body on him, Bleyne is definitely going to out-jump them."
Bowling Green junior Marcus Starks led the team in scoring with 19 points.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Askew racked up 13 points and five rebounds.
Smith was happy about the scoring balance.
"That's what we want," Smith said. "We've got shooters available in the corners and we got guys who can drive. They are able to draw defenders to kick it out to guys at the right spot who are ready to shoot."
Van-Far junior Nikos Connaway scored a team-high 23 points and had 10 boards. Indians senior Cody Smith added 13 points and four rebounds.
Bowling Green (5-6) will host Montgomery County (9-5) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Bobcats fell to Montgomery County 62-24 on Nov. 29 when many of its players were missing because of football.
"We are going to have a long weekend," Smith said. "Get back in here on Monday. It's kind of a revenge game from our first game. We've got all of our guys back. Hopefully we are able to give ourselves a chance by playing good defense. (Clayton Parker) is going to be a chore, so we are going to have to handle his athleticism."
West Hancock wins Hancock County Tournament
West Hancock is the 2023 Hancock County boys basketball tournament champions after defeating Southeastern 57-34 on Friday.
Southeastern's Danny Stephens scored 17 points, while West Hancock's Bryan Gerhardt also put up 17 points.
In the third-place game, Illini West defeated Mendon Unity 54-36 behind a great defensive effort.
Nolan Dietrich led the Chargers in scoring with 22 points, while Reece Shoup put up 15 points.
Southeastern (13-4) will host Illini West (12-9) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Palmyra wins the Lady Panther showdown
Palmyra won its third straight game on Friday night, defeating Centralia 63-48 at home.
Lady Panthers junior forward Candra King racked up a team-high 26 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore guard Clare Williams scored 15 points, while junior guard Taytum White added 13 points.
Palmyra (12-3) will host the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 Mark Twain (0-12) in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Pirates fall to conference foe Kirksville
It wasn't Hannibal's night in a road boys basketball showdown against North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville.
The Pirates fell behind early and were defeated 71-46 by Kirksville.
Pirates senior Haden Robertson scored a team-high 11 points.
Hannibal (5-9) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next weekend. The Pirates are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Monroe City in the opening round at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars defeat Macon
Highland bounced back from a pair of defeats with a 46-41 win over Macon on Friday on the road.
Morgan Keith led the way in scoring with 14 points, while Ansley Bringer added 12 points.
Highland (10-5) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. They are the No. 4 seed and will face Monroe City in the opening round at 7:30 on Monday.
Monroe City defeats Clark County
The Monroe City boys basketball team defeated Clark County 35-21 to win its second straight game.
Ryan Moss led Monroe City in scoring with 12 points, while Jaylyn Countryman added 11 points.
Monroe City (4-7) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next weekend. The Pirates are the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Hannibal in the opening round at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmyra bounces back with win over Centralia
After a disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Palmyra boys basketball team bounced back to defeat Centralia 54-49 at home on Friday night.
Marty Smyser III led Palmyra in scoring with 16 points, while Carson Hicks racked up 14 points.
Palmyra (11-4) will host in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Panthers are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Highland at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Canton falls short to North Shelby
The Canton girls basketball team fell to North Shelby 60-54 on the road Friday night, snapping a five-game winning streak.
Lady Tigers senior Nariah Clay scored a team-high 18 points, but exited early after being fouled out.
Kielyn Ott added 10 points for Canton, while Macy Glasgow racked up eight points.
Canton (9-6) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. They are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Van-Far in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kirksville ends Hannibal winning streak
The Hannibal girls basketball team has had a good run of success so far, but not on Friday night in Kirksville.
North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville defeated Hannibal 64-52, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 13 points, while Katelynn Ferguson-Minor added 12 points.
Hannibal (8-4) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Pirates are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed Clark County in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monroe City girls rout Clark Co.
Monroe City came away with a 51-33 road win over Clark County on Friday night.
Leading the way in scoring was Mari Gares with 14 points, while Naaron Hays racked up 10 points.
Monroe City (6-7) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers are the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Highland at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
