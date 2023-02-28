ALTON, Ill. — Quincy High School boys basketball is not just a basketball team.
They encompass a great depth of culture, history, and community support unlike any other high school in the state — and arguably the nation.
From the Blue Devils game openers, to the fans lining up outside of the doors for tickets, to the commitment of the band and cheerleaders -- Quincy High School boys basketball is an experience.
For this 2022-2023 season, the experience has paralleled the history of basketball that lives in the Blue Devil image and is one that QHS should celebrate.
Tuesday night the Blue Devils had their final game of the season, making it all the way to the IHSA Class 4A Moline Sectional semifinals against O’Fallon, falling to the Panthers 64-35.
“I liked where our heads were at in Practice (over the weekend),” said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. “Unfortunately, these are high school kids and they get into a situation where mistakes are made. We let one mistake lead to another and another and another.”
QHS showed up a little differently struggling on both sides of the ball.
Offensively the boys shots were not falling in usual Blue Devil fashion without even one player accumulating double figures in scoring.
In the first quarter, Keshaun Thomas was the only player to make a bucket with two free throws and one lay up; until when Tyler Sprick drained a 3-pointer with 1:43 left on the clock.
However QHS was unable to truly catch a rhythm.
“I feel disappointed in myself and the team,” said QHS sophomore Dom Clay. “We didn’t play our strongest or our best.”
Thomas and Clay led the way in scoring with eight and six points. Nine different players contributed to the total.
The main thing that seemed to be on the team’s minds however, was the farewell to the seniors who would not be wearing a Devil’s jersey on the basketball court again.
“It’s definitely a wild feeling,” said QHS senior Samuel Mulherin. “It’s my last game and something I’ve been doing for most of my life. (To have) an opportunity to play in the post season means the world to our team and we take it as the highest honor.”
All good things must come to an end, but luckily the memories and experiences fostered by the QHS boys basketball team will live on much longer.
