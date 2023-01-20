Longcor.jpg

QHS sophomore Bradley Longcor III drives to the basket during Friday's game against United Township in the Quincy Shootout at Blue Devil Gymnasium.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY -- The Western Big 6 conference had a pivotal game Friday night to determine who would remain the top seed.

Quincy Blue Devils are not known for disappointment, except when it comes to their opponents defeating United Township 63-50 and continuing their devil domination.

