QUINCY -- The Western Big 6 conference had a pivotal game Friday night to determine who would remain the top seed.
Quincy Blue Devils are not known for disappointment, except when it comes to their opponents defeating United Township 63-50 and continuing their devil domination.
“The biggest thing for us is that we have to be a team that protects our home court,” said head coach Andy Douglas. “We got to pick up wins at home in this conference and our guys took care of that.”
QHS maintained a steady scoring game with a 13-point average a quarter, except for the exponential rise in energy in the fourth which brought forth a 24-point gain.
11 of those points were achieved by the game’s MVP, Samuel Mulherin.
“Sam Mulherin is a monster inside,” said Douglas. “He plays with a different level of physicality that we need. We got a good spark from him coming in off the bench. In the second half Sam comes in to give Keshaun (Thomas) a breather and it was one of those things; I couldn’t take him out.”
Mulherin said his inspiration was derived directly from Coach Douglas.
“All week during practice coach was talking to us about toughness and playing hard with every opportunity we get,” said Mulherin. “Coming off the bench, I tried to seize that opportunity and play to my full potential.”
Mulherin was awarded MVP by the Quincy athletic program for the night's performance.
“Sam rebounded the ball well, finished well, and knocked down a corner three,” said Douglas. “I think he’s one for one, shooting 100% now. He gave us a little bit of everything tonight.”
Quincy (18-2) will face Staley from Kansas City, Mo. in the Quincy Shootout at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Blue Devils will open next week's action against WB6 foe Alleman, playing a road game on Tuesday.
