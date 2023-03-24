QUINCY — It was a battle of the bats on Friday night between Quincy High and Brown County softball.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:24 am
QUINCY — It was a battle of the bats on Friday night between Quincy High and Brown County softball.
Despite the sprinkling rain and bite of early spring weather, the Blue Devils persevered to triumph by mercy rule in an 18-8 matchup.
The high scoring game was inspired after QHS’s performance against Pittsfield earlier in the week, which the Blue Devils won 7-2.
“After Monday night’s performance I was really curious to see how we would come out and hit,” said QHS head coach Darrell Henze. “We had a big first inning (against Pittsfield) and then tapered off. That was the thing we talked about all week, being able to continue what you start. So it was nice to be able to come out here and put runs up.”
The Blue Devils certainly continued what they started, dominating at the bat throughout the entirety of the match.
Ariana Adorno went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs and a run for the Devils.
Aurora Allison went 2-for-3 with a double, run and an RBI, while Kayden Smith went 2-for-3 with a run, a stolen base and two RBIs for QHS.
Brown County scored six runs in the fourth inning, narrowing the Devils lead to three runs.
“Smith’s back starting hurting her and she was having trouble gripping the ball and (Brown County) was able to score some runs,” said Henze. “It was a big deal for (us to respond) by continuing to hit and put runs up.”
Klare Flynn went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs for Brown County.
Ashlee Markert went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Olivia Martinez went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and two runs for the Hornets.
Freshman Blue Devil Aryauna Allen had a standout performance in the outfield with three big putouts — two in the center field and one in the right field.
“(Allen) had three big outs,” said Polak. “I said that the freshmen were going to be something to watch. They have some talent and I’m curious to see how they develop as the season goes. Especially after we start seeing harder and tougher (teams).”
Smith was the winning pitcher going 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. She allowed seven walks, five hits and seven earned runs. Jaylen Lubbert went 1.1 innings in relief.
Brown County’s Brooke Garthaus was the losing pitcher, going one inning with no strikeouts and five earned runs.
QHS (2-0) and Brown County (2-3) will both face Camp Point Central next — The Green Hornets will face the Panthers at home on Saturday and the Blue Devils will travel to the Panther’s home field on Monday.
