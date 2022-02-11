QUINCY — The Quincy Blue Devils aren’t in a sharing mood right now.
Just a few minutes after delivering its biggest clutch victory of the season, Quincy immediately shifted its focus to another goal.
The outright Western Big Six Conference boys’ basketball championship.
The Blue Devils clinched a share of the league title with a gritty performance in downing perennial power Rock Island 49-47 on Friday night.
Quincy improved to 22-5 overall and 12-1 in conference play while playing in front of a boisterous packed house at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“It was a battle, and we knew it would be,” Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas said. “It wasn’t pretty, but our guys found a way to fight, scratch and claw, and pull one out. That’s a really good, physical Rock Island team, and they made us work for it.”
QHS prevailed despite seeing leading scorer Jeremiah Talton foul out with just over a minute left in the game.
Freshman standout Bradley Longcor drained two huge 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes to give his team the lead for good.
“Longcor made some big baskets,” Rocky coach Marc Polite said. “Their young kids are really talented – they play with a lot of confidence.”
The Blue Devils have now captured 24 league titles, but they want to capture the outright crown.
That will happen with a home win Tuesday over Galesburg. QHS holds a one-game lead over Moline in the standings.
Rock Island fell to 18-9 overall and 10-3 in league play.
“This was a heavyweight fight,” Polite said. “They have a good team and Coach Douglas does a great job. It was back-and-forth all night, and we just came out on the short end.”
Quincy completed a season sweep over Rock Island, but it was anything but easy.
The Blue Devils surged to a 24-16 halftime lead, but the Rocks hit three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter to take a 27-26 lead.
Cameron Atkinson buried two triples and teammate Amarion Nimmers one.
Rock Island then drew back-to-back technical fouls – on guard Jaylin Randle and on Polite – for protesting personal foul calls.
“I don’t know why,” Polite said when asked about the technicals.
Talton hit four straight free throws following the technicals to put QHS up 30-27.
The game remained a hard-fought, see-saw affair until the end.
With Quincy down 42-40, Longcor buried a corner trey with 2:17 left and followed with another big trifecta with 1:36 left.
That gave the Devils a 46-43 lead.
“I had open looks and I felt like it was the right opportunity to take those shots,” Longcor said. “My teammates did a good job passing me the ball and I was just trying to help our team.”
Talton fouled out with 1:09 to go. Ralph Wires followed by hitting 3-of-4 free throws for QHS.
Down 49-47, Moline’s Terrmell Akers misfired on a short jumper that caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Quincy High’s student section stormed the floor and celebrated on the center of the court.
Longcor continued his phenomenal play and finished with a team-high 20 points.
“Bradley plays with so much poise and confidence – it’s impressive,” Douglas said. “It doesn’t mater how big the situation is, he is ready to attack it.”
Talton contributed 11 points for the Blue Devils.
“We showed a lot of toughness, and Brad hit some big shots down the stretch,” Talton said. “Coach told us he was proud of us, but we need one more to finish this on Tuesday.”
Nimmers, the conference’s leading scorer, finished with 23 points. He did miss two late free throws as the Rocks tried to rally.
Now Quincy takes aim at finishing alone atop the Western Big Six.
“We don’t want to share this,” Longcor said. “We need to come out with the same mentality. We need to take care of business and finish the job.”
