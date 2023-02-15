QUINCY -- Resiliency and hard work has paid off for Quincy High School juniors Bryor Newbold and Owen Uppinghouse.
Both wrestlers had to overcome obstacles to make their first appearance in the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
Uppinghouse had to rebound from an injury that cost him the last half of his sophomore season.
"You always lose a lot of confidence when you're hurt and it's a lot of rebuilding yourself back up," Uppinghouse said. "I think a lot of the wrestling I did last summer in recovery through physical therapy helped me get my confidence back, which has definitely been a big part of my success this year."
Uppinghouse (160) pinned Lincoln Way East's Zach LaMonto in the quarterfinals and won a 7-2 decision over Homewood-Flossmoor's Jon Fulgencio in the semifinals of the Class 3 Normal Sectionals.
In the sectional championship match, Uppinghouse fell to Lockport's Logan Swaw in a 8-1 decision, his first loss of the season.
Uppinghouse (40-1) still qualified for state after placing second and losing to Swaw, who is a returning state qualifier.
"It was a difficult match," Uppinghouse said. "I don't think I went out there and wrestled my best, but that's what this weekend is for. Taking my first loss of the season was good for me and I would rather lose in the sectional finals than any match in state. Just looking to build off of that and learn and wrestle better this week at state."
Newbold (182) had to battle for his spot in the Class 3 state tournament after falling to Bradley-Bourbonnais' A.J. Mancilla by a 5-3 decision in the opening match.
It was rally time for Newbold, who then defeated Belleville West's Brody O'Donnell in a 9-0 decision, Plainfield Central's Max Bown in a 9-1 decision and Lockport's Aidan Nolting in a 4-0 decision.
Newbold (40-5) then defeated Moline's James Soliz by a 4-1 decision in the third-place match to qualify for state.
"I was down and then the next day I came back and was talking to my coaches," Newbold said. "They told me to keep my head up and take it one match at a time. I don't need to go out there and pin them in the first round. I can win 1-0. All that matters is that I win and my coaches have faith in me."
Newbold added that it took a lot of hard work and extra practice to get to this point.
"It's exciting, but I can't be satisfied with just making it," Newbold said. "I want to go there and place. I know I can bring home a medal and I know Owen can too."
That's the same attitude Uppinghouse is taking to the state tournament.
Uppinghouse is hoping to place high and compete for the state title.
"It's exciting and at the same time it's a little underwhelming," Uppinghouse said. "I've always had this thought of being a state qualifier, but I got hurt last year and I wasn't able to wrestle the last half of the season. I'm fairly confident that I would have been in the same position last year as I am right now (if I was healthy)."
Both wrestlers have pushed each other during the season and offseason in the lead up to qualifying for state.
"Bryor and me have pushed each other a lot," Uppinghouse said. "Last year, I got hurt and wasn't able to finish out my season. I feel like I really pushed (Newbold) to his limits last year. So I feel like having me and him in it this year had a lot to do with grinding it out and pushing each other. It's really good to see both of us make it."
The Class 3A state wrestling tournament begins on Thursday at State Farm Center in the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. State champions will be crowned on Saturday.
"It's exciting," Uppinghouse said. "It's a lot of nerves, but I know if I go in there and treat every match the same at the state tournament like any home dual we have, I feel like I will go out there and wrestle pretty good."
Newbold has seen competition at State Farm Center, but it will be his first time wrestling there.
"The environment up there is going to be awesome," Newbold said. "It's going to everyone in the state and every team that is going to be there. So it's going to be really cool getting to wrestle in front of everyone. Illinois is a tough state, so there's going to be a lot of eyes from other states watching our tournament. That's pretty cool."
