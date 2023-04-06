QUINCY -- Quincy High School kept fighting no matter what adversity they faced during Thursday's softball game against Western Big 6 foe Moline.
The Devils overcame a five-run deficit to briefly tie the game, but ultimately fell to Moline 12-8.
"You always want to do that," said QHS head coach Darrell Henze. "We played to the end. We didn't give up and we didn't get down."
In the circle, QHS got a complete game out of junior Kayden Smith, who has been dealing with lower back and hip injuries.
Smith had two strikeouts in seven innings; while allowing two walks, 14 hits and nine earned runs.
"She made through a full seven innings today," Henze said. "Pitched a really good game even though there were 12 runs scored. For her to come out of that with only a pain level of a 2 or 2 1/2 is a huge improvement. I think we are on the right path for her to get some quality games at this point."
Smith was hurt by four errors and a few defensive miscues during Thursday's loss.
Henze estimated the Devils gave Moline eight extra outs.
"They should have been taken care of and we didn't take care of it," Henze said. "Even though it didn't show up on the scorebook, we have to clean that part up. Especially against teams like this in the Western Big 6. You give them an extra out or two, you will usually end up paying for it."
Moline struck in the top of the first to score three runs, with Alaina Diaz getting an RBI single and Ava Navarro doubling home two runs.
The Maroons tacked on one run in each the third and fourth innings to take a 5-0 lead.
Between the third and fourth innings, Moline took out starting pitcher Kayley Reynolds in favor of Taelyr Molina.
The change of pitching helped the Devils, who opened up the inning with a walk from Paige Kurfman, single by Smith and another walk by Kate Mettemeyer to load the bases.
Karly Leenerts then walked to bring home Kurfman, the Devils first run. Avary Hlubek and Aurora Allison also had RBI walks, with Ariana Adorno hitting a single to drive in two more runs to tie the game at 5-5.
"It helped their confidence," Henze said. "I talked to them about approach at the plate. If your approach is going to be the same, expect the same outcome. So we have to do a better job at learning that and replaying that in our head. Try to change our approach, take what you see and make adjustments."
The lead would not last long with Navarro hitting a three-run home run to regain the lead for the Maroons in the fifth inning.
Moline tacked on two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Smith singled home Allison in the sixth inning for QHS. The Devils added two additional runs during the seventh when Hlubek doubled home Leenerts and Allison drove in Hlubek.
Hlubek went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs and an RBI.
Adorno went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Leenerts went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and an RBI.
QHS (3-4, 0-2) will play a road doubleheader against Petersburg Porta on Saturday, with the first game starting at noon.
"We are coming off a period last week where we have a few games in a row we got kind of beat up," Henze said. "Because of the cold, we got called off last Saturday. So it was nice to get back out here and seeing live arms and pitching. We got tomorrow at practice and then we go to Porta for two games on Saturday."
QND softball defeated Southeastern 15-0 in a road game on Thursday. The Raiders are now 6-0 and will be back in action on Monday, playing a road game against Pittsfield.
