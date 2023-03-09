QUINCY — The basketball season may have come to an end, but it is not the finale of this blossoming era for Quincy High School boys basketball.
The Blue Devils finished their season with multiple triumphs, coupled with the reality that this is a very young team with a deep bench — so their progression is excelling in the right direction.
Sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III was awarded First Team All Conference in the Western Big 6, sophomore forward KeShaun Thomas was presented with the Second Team All Conference selection.
“Only being a sophomore and getting Second Team All-Conference is big,” said Thomas. “Last year I didn’t even get honorable mention so this means a lot to me. Hopefully, I keep progressing and get First Team in the years to come.”
Additionally, junior Camden Brown was granted Honorable Mention upon his first season back from injury.
“It's a big accomplishment,” said Devils head coach Andy Douglas. “This conference was stacked again this year and for those guys to be honored in that way was pretty nice.”
The young, talented players helped lead the team to second place at the Collinsville Holiday Tournament and second in the WB6.
Their greatest triumph was the achievement of the Class 4A Quincy Regional title.
“This is a young group of kids and a group that’s still learning,” said Douglas. “Obviously they’re skilled basketball players, but skill doesn’t just win you games. You got to be able to put it together and be a complete package. That’s something that comes with age.”
QHS finished their season at the Class 4A Moline Sectional Semifinals, falling to O’Fallon High School 64-35.
Despite the defeat, the young Blue Devils plan to continue working to become something even greater.
“I’m always going to remember this loss,” said sophomore Dom Clay. “I’m (going to use it as motivation) to go hard everyday in the gym, go to school, and work. Just be me.”
Of course, the team could not have achieved these accomplishments without the help of their seniors -- Samuel Mulherin, Bryson Bowen and Reid O’Brien.
“Saying goodbye to the seniors is tough,” said Clay. “Sammy (Mulherin) is a big role in our offense, a really key guy and strong player. Reid (O’Brien) knocks down shots, plays defense, and knows how to slow the game down. That’s a big loss. And Bryson is a leader. It's a loss right there.”
The loss of the senior experience and leadership will be a challenge for the team to overcome, but the seniors are hopeful for the next coming seasons.
“These are great guys,” said Mulherin. “They’re going to come around next season and work their way to the top. (The seniors) showed them the way of the program and they’re going to take that on.”
With the change in the team’s dynamic, fosters the opportunity for younger players to assume new roles on the team.
“I believe I can step into that leadership role,” said Thomas. “That looks like stepping up and telling them let’s go when we are running drills, if people are not taking it seriously or trying their hardest.”
With such a young, talented roster and the excellent coaching staff led by Douglas, the Blue Devils have greatness brewing for coming seasons and have demonstrated that more is in store for QHS basketball.
