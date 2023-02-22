QUINCY — Quincy High School junior Keshaun Thomas said his plan going into the Class 4A regional semifinals on Wednesday night was to punch Alton High School in the mouth.
Although achieved only figuratively, the goal to hammer the Redbirds down was certainly accomplished with a 71-42 win for the Devils.
“We wanted to punch them in the mouth and that's what we did,” said Thomas. “The score was 24-4 in the middle of the second quarter. Everybody was hot and we kept just moving the ball.”
The Blue Devils had 11 different players adding to the scoreboard.
Thomas led with 14 points, followed by Bradley Longcor III with 11, and Ralph Wires and Sam Mulherin with 10.
“We didn't want to settle,” said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. “We didn't want to have guys coming out taking a good shot without executing or running our offense. With this group, there are multiple guys that can make some shots for us.”
The Blue Devils maintained offensive consistency averaging 17.75 points per quarter.
What sets QHS apart from other teams is their diverse offensive talent — depending on their competition, they are able to adjust to work inside the paint or outside around the arc.
QHS only scored three 3-pointers throughout the matchup, which goes against their status-quo.
Against the Redbirds, their center of attention revolved around taking advantage of open lanes inside.
“We know that Keshaun (Thomas) and Sam (Mulherin) are some of the most dominant bigs in Illinois so we got to take advantage of that,” said Ralph Wires. “They’re both a really good inside presence. Our outside shots weren’t falling tonight so we leaned more towards them.”
However, success was achieved on both sides of the ball with the Devil’s defense influencing pressure and turnovers on Alton’s offense.
“We got to show every team that’s watching us playing how good we really are in the defense that we bring game in and game out,” said Wires. “Our coaches are always emphasizing that we need to be playing defense and we got to lock up regardless if our shots are falling.”
The Blue Devils (25-4) will continue their post season journey Friday in the Class 4A regional championship game against Collinsville (21-11) at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“We beat Collinsville last year by two in a buzzer beater,” said Thomas. “They’ll come out ready to play us.”
