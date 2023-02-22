Dom Clay.jpg

QHS sophomore guard Dom Clay shoots a layup during Wednesday's Class 4A regional semifinal against Alton at Blue Devil Gymnasium.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY — Quincy High School junior Keshaun Thomas said his plan going into the Class 4A regional semifinals on Wednesday night was to punch Alton High School in the mouth.

Although achieved only figuratively, the goal to hammer the Redbirds down was certainly accomplished with a 71-42 win for the Devils.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.