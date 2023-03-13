QUINCY -- New Quincy High School baseball head coach Rick Lawson knows what he wants his team strengths to be.
The biggest emphasis this spring has been improving the Blue Devils defense.
"I'm a pitching and defense kind of guy and I feel like that's where we are going to fit in this year," Coach Lawson said. "We are going to win a lot of close ball games."
Lawson takes over for Brandon Crisp, who left to take the top job at Palmyra following last season.
That message has had a buy-in from the players.
"I think everybody just wants to lock down the defense," said pitcher/first baseman Keaton Barry. "Kind of with me personally with the errors. Everybody wants to make sure to minimize those. That can make the game get away if guys are making errors."
Barry is one of several pitchers who QHS will rely on this season.
Other options on the mound include juniors Brady Lowe, Kyle Taylor and Jansen Lawson and senior Joe Schroeder.
"We've really got a lot of depth," Coach Lawson said. "To say who our No. 1 guys is right now is difficult, but we got five or six guys who can go out there and start games for us."
Barry has a two-seamer, four-seam fastball, slider and changeup in his repertoire.
"I'm just doing everything that I can to be the best player that I can be," Barry said. "I've been playing for so long that it's crisp and perfect for me. I want to make sure the errors are as few as possible."
Jansen Lawson possesses a two-seamer that plays like a sinker, curveball, slider and changeup in his arsenal.
"We do pickoffs a lot in practice because we want to hold the runners close," Jansen Lawson said. "We work on double plays a lot, and also drop steps so we can get to fly balls and we don't drop them. That was a lot of our problem last year, the errors, so we are trying to stop that."
Junior Owen Zanger will most likely be the starting catcher with QHS having little experience after him behind the plate.
"I've worked with the same catcher who's probably going to start since I was 10," Jansen Lawson said. "So I know him pretty good. That helps."
Barry will also see some action at first base with other players also in the mix.
Rounding out the infield is Lowe at third base, Blake Bunch at shortstop and Schroeder at second base.
"I think we are going to be very good defensively and that obviously starts with your infield," Coach Lawson said. "We got a very athletic and versatile group, so I'm excited to see how it plays out."
The Devils will likely use senior Alex Logan as a corner outfielder and will have some competition for the other corner spot.
Junior Evan Sohn is going to start in center field.
"You can put (Sohn) out there and he's going to run anything down," Coach Lawson said. "He's a guy that can cover a lot of ground. He's got a good arm that's accurate. He's what you want from a center fielder."
Sohn will also be a spark plug in the everyday lineup to help the Devils manufacture runs.
"(Sohn) is real short and small, but he's got some legs on him," Barry said. "We got a lot of guys who are really fast and I think base running will be a plus for us this year."
The Devils look to find balance in their lineup this season.
"I think we are going to be good this year," Jansen Lawson said. "The top of our lineup is going to be hitting hard and the bottom of the lineup is going to be getting on base."
Coach Lawson also feels the Devils lineup will be strong.
"We don't have a lot of guys who are going to hit the ball out of the ball park, but we do have a lot of gap-to-gap guys," Coach Lawson said. "We have some speed and we are going to have a deep lineup."
QHS finished last season with an 18-13 record and was second within the Western Big 6. The Blue Devils fell to Edwardsville in the Class 4A Alton Regional championship game.
After falling short last season, the Devils hope to make another run at a conference and regional championship in 2023.
"Our conference has always been heavy with baseball talent," Coach Lawson said. "Moline and Galesburg are always there. Rock Island-Alleman has won a lot of state championships. Our regionals have been the same for years too, with Edwardsville, Collinsville, O'Fallon and Belleville there. A lot of competition there. It's not going to be an easy road for us, but we are up for the challenge."
2023 Schedule
March 16 -- at Belleville West
March 18 -- at QND Slam
March 21 -- at Belleville West
March 23 -- at Kirksville
March 25 -- at Springfield (DH)
March 29 -- Highland
March 30 -- Palmyra
April 1 -- at Galesburg (DH)
April 5 -- Granite City
April 8 -- at Rock Island (DH)
April 10 -- Pittsfield
April 11 -- Moline
April 12 -- at Hannibal
April 15 -- East Moline United (DH)
April 17 -- at New Berlin
April 19 -- at Macomb
April 21 -- Alleman (DH)
April 24 -- at Beardstown
April 25 -- at Moline
April 29 -- Sterling (DH)
May 2 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
May 3 -- O'Fallon
May 6 -- at Geneseo (DH)
May 8 -- Quincy Notre Dame
May 9 -- at Camp Point Central
May 10 -- at Mendon Unity
May 11 - Brown County
May 20 -- at Jacksonville (DH)
