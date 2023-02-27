Quincy High School placed three players on the Western Big 6 All-Conference boys basketball team.
The roster was announced on Monday morning, with Moline senior guard Brock Harding being named MVP.
QHS sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III was a First Team Selection.
Devils sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas made the Second Team, while junior guard Camden Brown was an honorable mention pick.
Joining Harding and Longcor III on the First Team was UTHS senior guard Bristol Lewis, Moline senior center Owen Freeman and Sterling junior guard Andre Klaver.
Joining Thomas on the Second Team was Sterling junior forward Lucas Austin, UTHS senior guard De'Vontay Wright, Moline senior guard Grant Welch, Rock Island senior guard Cameron Atkinson and UTHS senior guard Omarian Roberts.
Rounding out the honorable mention selections were Galesburg senior forward Carter Clary, UTHS junior guard Dominic Rhoden and Rock Island junior guard K.J. Lamonte.
QHS (26-4, 12-2) will face O'Fallon (23-7) in the Class 4A Moline Sectional semifinal game in Alton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
