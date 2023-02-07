Keshaun Thomas 12.17.jpg

File photo of Quincy’s Keshaun Thomas (42) shooting a one-handed shot during the Blue Devils game against the QND Raiders on Saturday in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy rebounded from a tough Western Big 6 loss last Friday with a 60-55 road win over fellow conference foe Rock Island on Tuesday.

The No. 8 ranked Blue Devils had a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Rocks tied it up at 27-27 by halftime.

