QUINCY -- After a pair of disappointing defeats, the Quincy High School girls basketball team rebounded on Saturday afternoon against Western Big 6 opponent Moline.
The Blue Devils came away with a 53-27 victory to snap a two-game losing streak and end a 1-3 skid.
"We haven't shot the ball well," said QHS head coach Brad Dance. "We've been talking about rebounding and we finally worked on it yesterday in practice for the first time for quite awhile. They got after it and it was a much better effort today. I was very pleased with everybody."
The Blue Devils raced out to a 15-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Quincy would dominate the second quarter, holding Moline to just two points and taking a 27-9 lead by halftime.
"We got after it," Dance said. "It was kind of our focal point. We did a good job of holding them to 27 (points) for the game."
QHS senior Asia Seangmany had a strong first half, scoring 11 points. Although she was held scoreless in the second half, she wound up as the Blue Devils leading rebounder with five.
"(Seangmany) did a great job," Dance said. "She was flying to the ball defensively. For her to be that energetic on the defensive end made our offensive end much easier for us. She knocked down some easy shots and the basket with some and ones."
During the second half, QHS junior forward Taylor Fohey made a huge impact on both ends of the floor.
Fohey scored 10 of her team-high 14 points during the second half.
"We made more of an effort to get (Fohey) the ball," Dance said. "We just brought her out a little bit more in offense and she could catch it and do what she does."
QHS junior guard Leila Dade racked up nine points, while sophomore guard Sydney Welsh chipped in seven points.
"I thought the big thing in the first half was that Bri Lannerd and Sydney Welsh kept balls alive," Dance said. "That was the biggest thing. They were tipping balls and getting second or third opportunities."
Moline senior Samantha Veto scored a team-high seven points.
Quincy (17-11, 8-5) will play at Hannibal (13-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
