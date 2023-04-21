QUINCY -- A pair of big innings led to a pair of wins for Quincy High School over Western Big 6 rival Alleman on Friday at QU Stadium.
The Blue Devils won the first game 14-4 and the second game 10-0, both in five innings.
"It feels good," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "We came out swinging the bats early in the first game. We put up seven in that first inning of the first game and they did a good job of coming back and putting up four the next inning. We just kept at it and kept chipping away."
Brady Lowe earned the win on the mound in the first game after going four innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing four walks, three hits and three earned runs.
Alex Logan pitched the final inning of relief for the Devils in game one, a scoreless frame.
Logan started game two and pitched all five innings, allowing no runs and escaping out of a bases loaded jam in the third.
"Brady didn't have his best stuff today, but he battled through it and gave us what we needed to win," Lawson said. "Then Alex came in to close that game out and he was pretty efficient in that first game. So we just rolled him right back out in that second game, and again he did a really good job for us."
Devils shortstop Blake Bunch went 3-for-4 with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI in the first game.
Right fielder Tykell Hammers went 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while catcher Owen Zanger went 1-for-3 with a walk, double, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Third baseman Kyle Taylor went 1-for-2 with a double, run and two RBIs, while center fielder Evan Sohn went 1-for-3 with a walk, triple, run, RBI and two stolen bases.
The second game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jansen Lawson led off the inning with a bunt single and reached third base on a scoring error.
It would be just the spark the Devils needed for a 10-run rally in the fifth.
"It started off with Jansen and I talking, and he said 'hey, I'm going to put one down,' and that was the right call in that situation," Lawson said. "It got it going for us. We ended up scoring 10 runs in that inning."
After Sohn singled to score Lawson, it snowballed from there. Key hits included RBI singles by Zanger, Jack Mettemeyer and Logan. Sohn later hit a two-RBI single.
"In the first inning of the first game and the fifth inning of the second game, we definitely put some good at bats together," Lawson said.
QHS (8-8) will play at Beardstown (5-6) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
"Got a lot of baseball ahead of us," Lawson said. "Closing out with the Sterling doubleheader on Saturday. A busy week."
