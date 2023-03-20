QUINCY -- Defending Western Big 6 champion Quincy High School brings back all 11 starters from last year's team, giving it continuity and experience as it heads into the 2023 campaign.
QHS finished last season 12-7-1, winning its first WB6 crown since 2019.
"The big thing we've been working on is the pace of play," said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. "The big thing we've been working on is the pace of play, playing fast and playing with a purpose."
The Blue Devils will have plenty of competition within the WB6, including Moline, Alleman and Geneseo -- but have set a goal of defending the conference championship.
QHS has set its ultimate goal even higher this season after last year's disappointing 1-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Class 3A Regional semifinals.
"The other goal is that we want to win a regional," Dinkheller said. "At 3A soccer, your regional is going to consist of Granite City, Edwardsville and Collinsville teams that are perennial state qualifiers or state contenders. So we have to be ready to play against some of the best of the best at this level."
The Devils will be strong at goalkeeper, with junior Taylor Fohey returning after recording five shutouts and making the All-WB6 First Team last season.
Fohey will be backed up by freshman Ashley Walbring.
"(Fohey) is a great basketball player and did a great job for us last year starting at goal," Dinkheller said. "We got Ashley Walbring, who also plays basketball and is pushing her every day in practice. So we've got two very quality goalkeepers that are going to mind our nets this year."
QHS returns a quartet of defenders who were WB6 Honorable Mention selections last season -- Mariah Crist, Anna Morrison, Maddie O'Brien and Ava Soltwedel.
"Defensively last year we were in every game but one that got away from us," Dinkheller said. "That was a rough one for us at the Tournament of Champions. I like what we had. We got quality players, we got quality athletes and we got quality people. I think all three of those things tend to make it really positive."
The Devils have two All-WB6 First Team midfielders in Bri Lannerd and Rian Moore, as well as Second Team midfielder Sydney Welsh.
Another returner is All-WB6 Second Team forward Taylor Routh.
"This is a group that I'm really excited about," Dinkheller said. "When you return the starters that we do and the midfield, the strikers and the depth that goes with it, we're in good shape. We have versatility with a number of players that can play multiple positions."
The Devils have 20 players on the varsity roster and have plenty of depth.
"We've got girls who are capable and I've got several girls who are not on that roster that are competing for potential jobs there," Dinkheller said. "Every day at practice we try to make it competitive. We've not taken it lightly by any means. Every day is one of those days that we are trying to make ourselves better."
Even with all 11 starters returning, there is competition for starting positions.
"I tell the girls that we are constantly competing," Dinkheller said. "So I hesitate to say the starting lineup is fixed because I got some girls who I know want to get into that starting lineup. We return all 11 starters from last year, so we've got a nice group."
2023 Schedule
March 21 -- Moline
March 24 -- QHS Tournament
March 25 -- QHS Tournament
March 27 -- Quincy Notre Dame
March 28 -- United Township
March 30 -- at Sacred Heart Griffin
April 3 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
April 4 -- at Galesburg
April 6 -- at Canton
April 11 -- Sterling
April 13 -- at Springfield
April 15 -- Jacksonville
April 17 -- Columbia Rock Bridge
April 18 -- at Geneseo
April 20 -- at Chatham Glenwood
April 24 -- at Alleman
April 27 -- at Great River Classic
April 28 -- at Great River Classic
May 2 -- Rock Island
May 6 -- Helias
