Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 12:23 am
QUINCY — The Blue Devils started their season on a positive note, defeating Pittsfield 7-2 in in their season-opener game on Monday.
The first inning set the triumphant tone for QHS, with the Blue Devils scoring five runs to the Saukees' one.
“Scoring five runs in the first inning allowed us to calm down and settle in,” said QHS head coach Darrell Henze. “It was just big. It allowed us to do some running and push the envelope a little bit and kind of open them up.”
QHS junior pitcher Kayden Smith showcased her skills in the circle, pitching for the entire seven innings with two strikeouts, despite mainly playing shortstop in the past two seasons.
“I was a little nervous with the new pitching,” said Henze. “(But) I have to give kudos to Kayden (Smith). It was a little rough in the first inning but she came back and settled herself down and fixed what needed to be fixed.”
Pittsfield’s pitcher Carley Constable also had a standout performance, striking out the side in the third inning — she had five strikeouts total.
“We had a rough start but Carley really came back and hit her spots,” said Pittsfield head coach Kristi Heafner. “I thought she did an exceptional job closing out the game.”
The Blue Devils introduced two new freshmen to the center and right field positions and Coach Henze said he was curious to see how that would go.
Turns out center field had a dominating performance, getting two outs for QHS to close out the game with a deep hit in left center field and coming inside for a short pop behind second.
“A lot of our starting varsity lineup are freshmen,” said QHS senior third baseman Jaylen Lubbert. “I would like to shout out our center fielder, she did an amazing job. Our fielding was pretty solid.”
QHS will host West Hancock in their next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, giving their new lineup a second opportunity to blow it out of the park.
