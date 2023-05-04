QUINCY -- There was a lot of fanfare in the second round of the cross-town showdown between visiting Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.
It was the annual Pink Night for both teams to raise money for local families battling breast cancer.
It was also senior night for Quincy Notre Dame as the Raiders closed out the regular season.
At the end of the game, it would be the Devils on top with a 1-0 victory over QND. It gave QHS a season sweep after the Devils previously defeated the Raiders 4-1 on March 27 at Flinn Stadium.
"I've been here since 2001 and that was the first sweep by us," said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. "We had years with a victory and a tie, but it's the first time I've been part of a sweep. I'm super happy the girls got that."
The game was a scoreless tie by halftime and would be for much of the second half.
With 16:51 remaining in regulation, Devils junior forward Taylor Routh scored what would prove to be the game winner to put QHS ahead.
"I think we've had a lot of girls step up this year and Taylor's been that person a few times this year when we needed a goal," Dinkheller said. "She did a great job. We constantly say to hit the ball low and force the goalkeeper to catch it and knock it out of bounds. She did what she needed to do and found the back of the net."
Despite the loss, QND head coach Mark Longo was pleased with the team's defense and goalkeeping by junior Aly Young.
"The defense was good," Longo said. "I just subbed in some people. I don't know if they got confused or not, but (QHS) hit a shot that kind of squirmed into the side net. I don't think my keeper got a good look at it."
For the Raiders, it came down to missed opportunities, which included a near-miss by senior midfielder Avery Keck.
"We just have been kind of snake bitten with not catching breaks during games," Longo said. "I'm not saying from the referees. Avery had a great opportunity in the second half. She settled it off her chest and placed it just above the cross bar. She had the goalie beat and everything."
QHS went with a bend but don't break attitude on defense.
"They did the little things right," Longo said. "They didn't try to do too much. They kept it simple and they did a lot of really good things back there to stymie a really good team and a really good offense."
Longo feels like QND are close to turning things around as postseason approaches.
QND honored seven seniors prior to the game -- Lia Quintero, Grace Bertram, Anna Keck, Sophie Gramke, Avery Keck, Eva Dickerman and Grayson Pitts.
QND (14-8-1) closes out the regular season.
The Raiders are the No. 3 seed in the Class 1A Sacred Heart Regional and will face No. 6 seed Riverton at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield.
"My message was we are working hard and we are doing some really nice things, we just got to catch a break," Longo said. "Rather that be a call from a referee and we get a penalty kick or the ball bounces in off one of their players. We just need a break."
QHS (12-4-3) will host Helias in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Devils are the No. 5 seed and will host No. 3 seed Granite City in the opening round of the Class 3A Quincy Regional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
"This is a big one for us to keep our situation going," Dinkheller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.