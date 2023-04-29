QUINCY -- The course of the two games in Saturday's doubleheader between Quincy High School and Western Big 6 foe Sterling could not have been more different.
The Blue Devils needed just four innings to cruise to a 16-1 victory in the first game.
QHS faced adversity in the second game, falling behind 10-0 at one point, before forcing extra innings and Tykell Hammers hitting a grand slam to clinch a 14-10 victory.
"It's always good," QHS head coach Rick Lawson said of the sweep. "Getting two wins on a day is great no matter who you play, but if you can do it in the WB6 you are doing something. i feel like no matter who we play, we have a chance."
That was a sentiment shared by Hammers.
"It feels good," Hammers said. "Especially because (Sterling) beat us in football in overtime and that's my way of getting back."
QHS scored at least one run in all four innings of the first game, including seven during the third and five during the fifth.
Joe Schroeder earned the win in the first game after pitching four innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, no walks and one earned run.
"Joe pitched well in that first game," Lawson said. "We played good defense and made all of the plays."
Schroeder also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a two walks, a run and three RBIs in the first game.
Devils center fielder Evan Sohn went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.
Sohn in the leadoff spot and Schroeder in the two-hole helped set the table for QHS rallies.
"That's what you expect out of the top of your lineup is to work counts and get on base," Lawson said. "Joe had (a total of six walks today) and he's been hitting all year. Evan and joe are both able to put a bunt down at any time and beat it out. Evan had some good at bats today, too."
Hammers went 3-for-3 with a run, double and two RBIs.
Devils catcher Owen Zanger went 2-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run.
QHS designated hitter Alex Logan went 2-for-2 with three runs.
In game two, starting pitcher Jansen Lawson stuck out three Sterling batters in the first inning but the Warriors would take a 1-0 lead in the frame.
The Warriors continued their strong start by scoring three runs in the second inning and adding six in the third, knocking Lawson out of the game. Lawson finished with 2.1 innings and five strikeouts; allowing four walks, two hits and five earned runs.
Logan pitched 1.1 innings in relief with one strikeout, allowing four walks, two hits and two earned runs.
"We played well in that first game." Lawson said. "I feel like we just came out and thought all we had to do is show up in the second game and they would just roll over and we would win. Our pitchers struggled throwing strikes and we struggled to make plays. Give (Sterling) credit because they came out early and put it on us."
It would be Brady Lowe who stabilized things on the mound for QHS, pitching the final 5.2 innings without allowing any runs and earning the win.
Lowe struck out seven Warrior batters and only allowed one hit and one walk to earn the win.
"Coming in at that point and putting up zeros is exactly what we needed," Lawson said. "It gave us the confidence that we could come out and do the job there."
After the Warriors took a 10-0 lead in the top of the third inning, the Devils regrouped and started a rally of their won, sending all nine players in the lineup up to bat.
QHS took advantage of a pair of Sterling errors and a wild pitch from Warrior hurler Drew Nettleton, as well as a two-RBI triple by Logan to score six runs and narrow Sterling's lead down to four runs.
"Getting down 10-0, we could have very easily rolled over there and given up and they didn't," Lawson said. "We challenged them in the middle of the game to come back and chip away at it. In that very inning, they put six on the board."
The Devils narrowed Sterling's lead to two runs in the sixth inning after Sohn scored on an error and Blake Bunch singled to drive in Schroeder.
Sohn would hit a double down the line during the seventh inning that scored Jack Mettemeyer, bring QHS within one run of a tie.
Hammers then hit a key two-out single that drove in Sohn to tie the game, but Schroeder was gunned down at the plate after attempting to hurdle past Warriors catcher Ayden Schoon.
"We knew we had to work and it wasn't all going to be all right now," Hammers said. "We are going to put the ball in play and we are going to win that game."
Neither team was able to score in the eighth inning after getting one runner on.
Hammers once again found himself batting in a pivotal point of the game in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out, this time coming through with a game-winning grand slam.
"Just hit the ball and put it in play," Hammers said of his approach. "Just make sure that Evan could score and that we won the game."
Hammers went 2-for-5 with a run and five RBIs in the second game.
Schroeder reached base six times -- on four walks, a single and an error. He would score four runs.
Sohn went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, four runs and an RBI.
Up next for QHS (11-9) is a road game against cross-town rival Quincy Notre Dame (20-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
