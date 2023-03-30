QUINCY -- The old saying is hitting a baseball is the toughest thing to do in sports.
Quincy High made it look easy on Thursday, defeating cross-state foe Palmyra 15-0 in just three innings.
"They put some good at bats together and that's what it's all about," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "Baseball is a tough game. The pitcher has the advantage, but these guys came out with a good approach. They put good swings on the ball and good things happened for them."
The Devils scored two runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead.
The game was still manageable for Palmyra going into the third inning, but the Panthers couldn't bring home Raeson Miller after he reached on a two-run error.
The third inning would be a back breaker for Palmyra, with Quincy going up to bat 14 times to score nine runs and end the game.
"(Quincy) put the bat on the ball and were able to hit it where we weren't," said Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp. "We just weren't very competitive today. We got down and it seemed like we rolled over. We just got to do a better job of competing."
It was not the homecoming Crisp was looking for in his return to Quincy for the first time as an opposing head coach.
"I got to see some guys who played last year and a couple of years before that," Crisp said. "It was really nice to see them, but I wish the game would had went on a little bit longer."
Devils starting pitcher Joe Schroeder earned the win after going three scoreless innings with three strikeouts; allowing one hit and no walks.
Schroeder also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, laying down a key bunt in the first inning that kick-started the Devils offense.
"That's exactly what you want out of a starter," Lawson said. "He came out and set the tone in the first inning and threw strikes. He gave his defense a chance and that's all you can ask for. Very efficient today."
It was a big day for players up and down the QHS lineup.
Leadoff hitter Evan Sohn went 3-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and three runs.
Brady Lowe went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Jack Mettemeyer went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. His round-tripper came during the second inning.
"Jack's got some pop and he showed it last year as a sophomore," Lawson said. "It was maybe a surprise to some people, but it wasn't a surprise to us. He's a strong kid who put a good swing on that and had some good at bats all day."
Panthers starting pitcher Colby Cook went two-plus innings and was the losing pitcher. Andrew Comer pitched in relief during the third inning for Palmyra.
Gavin Greving got the lone hit for Palmyra, during the second inning.
Palmyra (0-3) will host Canton (3-0) in its next game at noon on Saturday.
"Any time something like this happens you want to get that taste out of your mouth as soon as you can," Crisp said. "So it will be nice if we can figure something out. Hopefully we can play that game because we know we are going to get storms (Friday). It will be nice to bounce back and see what kind of competitors that we have."
QHS (2-2) will play at Galesburg (2-4) for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled for 11 a.m.
"Ideally, we would like to practice (Friday), but I'm not sure how that's going to work out with the weather," Lawson said. "This is a good start today. Good at bats, good pitching and good defense. I think we got some momentum going into Saturday and we can ride that out through the weekend."
