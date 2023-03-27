QUINCY – Quincy High School defeated Quincy Notre Dame 4-1 in an inner-city girls soccer rivalry game, first of two matchups between the two Quincy schools this season.
The Blue Devils are now 3-0-2 and have yet to lose this season, while the Raiders go to 5-2-1 on the season.
Devils head coach Travis Dinkheller spoke on the hard-fought win tonight against their rival.
“I keep telling our team we might not be the biggest dogs in the fight, but we need to have the biggest bite and I thought the girls got after it tonight,” said Dinkheller. “This is a big rivalry game. We had some tough competition over the weekend, so the big thing for us is getting off to a good start and coming out ready to play.”
The game was scoreless at halftime with both teams having trouble finding the net.
Early in the second half, junior forward Taylor Routh broke through for a goal to put QHS up 1-0. Soon after, senior Kenzie O'Brien knocked in a goal to increase the Devils lead to 2-0.
The Raiders were able to cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the second half with a goal from sophomore forward Makayla Patton, but weren’t able to score beyond that.
Devils midfielder Bri Lannerd answered right back with a goal, while Routh added her second goal later in the second half.
Routh gave credit to the team for trusting and executing better with the ball in the second half.
“First half was a struggle, but as we got comfortable with the ball we started to work better as a team and ended up with a good win,” said Routh. “In that second half, I think we had more control of the ball and trusted each other as the game went on."
On the other side, Quincy Notre Dame will look to bounce back with two non-conference road games coming up against St. Teresa and Southwestern on Friday and Saturday.
QND head coach Mark Longo gave his thoughts on the tough loss tonight.
“It was a good first half we had some chances, they had some chances," said Longo. "The second half defensively we struggled a bit our goalies had a tough time, but we’ll work through this as the season continues."
Longo added it would be a learning experience for QND.
“Quincy High has a great team, they played well, and we cut it to 2-1 there in the second half, we had two corner kick attempts, then they scored on the other end on a corner kick, so it will be a learning experience moving forward.”
QHS will be right back at Flinn Memorial Stadium in a conference home game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Panthers of East Moline United.
“We don’t want any letdowns," said Dinkheller. "Big conference game tomorrow night that we got to bounce back for. East Moline United is coming to town. They have a motivated new coach who is hungry to get wins, so we need to come out ready to play well again.”
Coach Dinkheller gave praise to Coach Longo’s team tonight knowing how much his girls wanted to come out and get this win along with looking for them to keep their foot on the gas going into Tuesday’s game.
“I’m super excited for our girls," said Dinkheller. "They really wanted to come out here and win this one and now we have to turn around and play them again next Monday. Coach Longo does a great job. There’s a reason he has the number of wins that he has. I’m sure they’ll be ready for us, so we got to bounce back and play hard again against them."
