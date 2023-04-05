QUINCY -- An ugly win is still a win.
Although not everything went smooth, Quincy still found a way to defeat non-conference opponent Granite City 11-8 on Wednesday.
"We weren't as crisp as we could have been, but we didn't give up," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "Guys were resilient and found a way to come up with the W."
Blake Bunch had a pair of hits and a couple of RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Jansen Lawson started the game for Quincy and went 4.1 innings and gave up two unearned runs.
Alex Logan pitched 1.2 innings in relief for the win and Joe Schroeder came in for the seventh inning to pick up the save.
The Devils had a 4-0 lead going into the fifth inning and Granite City cut the deficit in half after a QHS error.
"We had plenty of opportunities to score early and just didn't capitalize on it," Lawson said. "That's what happens when you let a team like that hang around. They start getting confidence. All it takes is one play and they're right back in it."
QHS had a couple of additional errors in the sixth inning that gave Granite City a brief 5-4 lead.
However, the Devils regained the lead in the bottom half of the sixth.
"Our guys did a good job of not hanging our heads and feeling sorry for themselves," Lawson said. "They came right back and put up a big number in the bottom half of that inning and gave us the cushion that we needed to close it out."
QHS (4-3) will play a road doubleheader against Rock Island on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.
It will be the start of a busy stretch for the Devils, who host Pittsfield on Monday, host Moline on Tuesday and play a road game against Hannibal on Wednesday.
Western softball slugs its way to victory
Barry Western had its bats come out in a road softball game against Camp Point Central on Wednesday, defeating the Panthers 16-2.
The Wildcats scored 13 of its 16 runs during the fourth inning, highlighted by a home run by Racheal McMullen.
Skylar Bainter picked up the win in the circle after going five innings with seven strikeouts; while surrendering two runs on six hits and zero walks.
Paige Wombles went 3-for-4 for Western, while Wombles and Bainter both had two hits.
Kayli Bockhold took the loss for Central after going 3.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing five hits and 10 runs.
Central (4-3) will play at Illini West in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Western (3-2) will host Mendon Unity in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Saukees baseball defeats Beardstown
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Beardstown 10-4 in a road game on Wednesday.
Justin Pennock earned the win on the mound after going six innings with six strikeouts; while allowing three walks, four hits and one earned run.
Hayden Gratton went 3-for-5 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI, while Nolan Daniel went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
Pittsfield (5-2) will play Pleasant Plains in its next game on Thursday.
Suns baseball falls to Bombers
Southeastern fell to Macomb 11-1 in a non-conference away baseball game on Wednesday.
Danny Stephens got the start and went two innings with four strikeouts and allowed two earned runs. Three relievers were used for the Suns.
At the plate, Stephens went 1-for-2 with a double and a run.
Southeastern (1-3) will host Astoria in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
