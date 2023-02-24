QUINCY -- Not every team can handle the pressure of adversity.
When the competition establishes a fierceness on the court, it is common for a team to shut down and fear how the next play may unravel.
Quincy High School is not this team.
The Blue Devils boys basketball welcome adversity with confidence and poise, which emphasizes their well deserved placement as the top seed in the Class 4A Regionals.
Friday night QHS hosted the final playoff game of the tournament against the No. 4 seed, Collinsville, triumphing their foes in a gripping 53-47 win.
The victory gives QHS back-to-back regional championships, with the crown remaining on the horns of the Devils.
However, the beginning of the matchup did not begin in Quincy’s favor.
The first quarter opened with Collinsville in an undeniable rhythm -- scoring 14 points before QHS could add to the scoreboard.
“I’ll be honest -- I really wasn’t worried,” said QHS junior Tyler Sprick. “We’ve faced adversity this year, not as much as we probably should, but I’m (always) confident that we’re going to come out with a win, though it might not look pretty.”
The boys picked up the intensity, bringing the score within five going into the second quarter.
Devils sophomore guard Dom Clay decided it was time to bring forth Devil domination, displaying an outstanding performance on both sides of the ball and scoring eight of the 14 points made in the quarter.
“I told them before the game started that we’re not losing,” said Clay. “I wasn’t going to let us miss this.”
QHS head coach Andy Douglas was impressed with his team’s unwavering confidence.
“I give our guys a lot of credit,” said Douglas. “They didn't have a look on their faces that they were defeated. We had seen that earlier in the year when other teams went on runs and you could see it in their eyes. I remember Coach (Tom) Lepper multiple times (would say) ‘get that look off your face we’re still in the game’ and we didn't have to say that this time around. It shows the level of maturity and how far we’ve come.”
Quincy finished every quarter behind Collinsville until the final eight minutes and entered the fourth quarter down 40-37.
Much like Clay, Sprick chose to persevere through the adversity which resulted in a clutch performance from the junior.
Sprick continued to go head to head with Collinsville’s offense, matching the points they were putting up and inspiring a rhythm for the Blue Devils.
“I felt like I was there to knock down shots and I did that,” said Sprick.
Devils sophomore Bradley Longcor III matched the energy and helped to reignite a smoothness to the offense at the point position.
“I knew my shots weren’t falling,” said Longcor III. “As the lead guard my job is to feed my teammates and take care of the ball. They can’t get the ball from me.”
Adversity was achieved, which should help foster further confidence next week when QHS heads to Alton to play in the Class 4A Super Sectionals against O’Fallon — the team they defeated last season in the Regional finals.
“It's going to be a tough game,” said Douglas. “Hopefully Quincy shows up the way that Quincy usually does. We normally travel really well. We’ll be ready to go.”
