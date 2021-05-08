QUINCY — Eva Dickerman wasn’t bashful admitting she had visions of goal celebrations dancing in her head as she stood over a free kick 40 yards from the goal.
“Absolutely I was thinking I’m going to score here,” she said.
If you think it, you can do it.
A sophomore defender on the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team, Dickerman picked a spot she wanted to place the ball, judged the wind and clipped a perfect looping shot that carried over the head of Jacksonville goalkeeper Kinley Wood and into the net for her second goal of the season.
It was one of eight first-half goals the Raiders scored in Saturday’s 8-0 rout of the Crimsons at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“I thought, ‘I don’t care where the wind is. I’m going to put it where it needs to go and it’s going to go in,’” Dickerman said.
Her aim was impeccable.
“(QND coach Mark Longo) had yelled, ‘Put it right on goal,’ and I was like, ‘OK, I got this,’” Dickerman said.
She was intelligent enough to take her time, assess the situation and accurately judge the wind, which was blowing across the field and often into the Raiders’ faces throughout the first half.
“From out there, she has that option,” Longo said. “She has the foot to get it that far. What was so good about what she did was she paid attention to where the wind was blowing. She kicked it out to the far post and the wind blew it back into the goal.
“There’s probably not a lot of kids who realize that. They’re thinking, ‘I’m just going to shoot as hard as I can.’ She did great with that free kick.”
It was part of a dominant effort.
Sophie Gramke gave QND (7-0) the lead just 1:12 into the game when drove hard to the left corner and worked her way to the goal, zipping a shot into the upper far corner of the net at a short angle for the first of her two goals.
Lia Quintero followed with a breakaway goal in the fifth minute, and in the ninth minute, she beat a defender 1-on-1 and placed a low shot out of the goalkeeper’s reach for a 3-0 advantage. Quintero scored again in the 11th minute, giving her a hat trick and the Raiders a 4-0 edge.
“Even though we knew coming into today it was probably going to be an easier game, we still stuck it out,” Dickerman said. “We did what we needed to do. Even though the wind wasn’t in our favor, we all worked so hard.”
Gramke, Dickerman, Avery Keck and Madeline Fitzgerald scored the remaining goals as the turbo clock was used to trim the second half to just 20 minutes.
No matter how big the lead became, the Raiders never fully backed off.
“No, we don’t relax,” Dickerman said. “Play the way you play no matter what the circumstances are. It doesn’t matter if we’re up or we’re down. You just play the same way every time.”
It translated into the fifth shutout in seven games.
“We did what we needed to do,” Longo said.