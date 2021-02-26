EWING, Mo. — For the first time in seven years, the Palmyra boys basketball team are district champions.
Palmyra had to gut through a 38-37 victory over Highland in the Class 3 District 6 title game Friday night to achieve what no Panther team has done since the 2013-14 season.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said after the game. “Just really happy for the kids. Our seniors especially since they haven’t been in this position for basketball like they have in football and baseball.”
Palmyra (15-8) will play Christian O’Fallon (19-5) in the Class 3 state tournament sectional game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
It was a grind-it-out defensive game with points being at a premium as both teams struggled to score.
“We executed our game plan to a T, I would say,” Highland coach Brock Butler said. “We did that very well. A couple of kids (on Palmyra) hit some timely shots on us, though. That just killed us.”
Palmyra (15-8) took an 18-14 lead into halftime. When the second half began, Palmyra freshman Bear Bock elevated his game.
Bock scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and he pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for a double-double in his first district title game.
“I’ve asked a lot out of that kid this year,” Wood said. “He’s a freshman. I’ve put the ball in his hands as a point guard and had him learn all of the offenses, where everybody goes, not just his spot. He’s stepped up to the challenge.”
Palmyra also had a boost from the bench, with junior Alex Loman scoring 10 points and draining two three-pointers.
The Panthers held the lead for most of the game, starting from early in the first quarter. The Cougars never quite went away though, with Palmyra’s eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter the largest of the game.
Highland gained momentum as the fourth quarter went on and narrowed Palmyra’s lead to just three points with 4:44 to play. Soon after, Palmyra senior forward Abe Haerr fouled out.
Cougars junior Cameron Bringer converted two successive free throws to cut the Panthers’ lead to 36-35 with two minutes remaining.
Bock answered with a bucket to increase the lead back to three points. Highland junior guard Alex Meyer drew a foul from behind the arc with just seconds remaining and received a chance to tie it at the line.
After hitting his first two free throws, the crowd went silent as Meyer attempted to tie the game. Meyer’s final shot missed, sealing the deal for Palmyra.
“It was just one of those games that every possession mattered,” Wood said. “It came down to one point and it came down to a free throw. I’ve won a few districts in my lifetime, but they are never easy.”
Butler echoed Wood’s sentiments and said he knew this was a game that neither team would run away with.
“In a game like this, whoever makes the most shots is going to come out the winner and there were times we had some rattle in and out,” Butler said. “We made some free throws down there in the clutch and got a couple of steals.”
Bringer finished as Highland’s top scorer with 15 points and he also pulled down six rebounds. Highland junior forward Drew Mallett scored 11 points and led the Cougars with 10 rebounds.
“Those are two kids that are going to show up in a big game like this and get after it,” Butler said. “Drew Mallett is kind of our go-to player in the clutch moments, so to speak. He’s very effective from 10 and 15 foot out. Cameron Bringer battled his tail off. He comes to work everyday and ready to get after it.”
Now the Panthers set their sights on the O’Fallon Christian, who enters the sectional game riding an 11-game winning streak.
“They are a good team and they are really athletic,” Wood said. “It’s a private school out of St. Louis and they have been ranked in the top-five in Class 3 all year. We are going to have our hands full.”