STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Joe Chinn is coming home.
The first-year coach of the Bowling Green football program who is a Monroe City native will take the Bobcats to his hometown next Friday night after third-seeded Bowling Green dispatched sixth-seeded Clopton/Elsberry 53-12 in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinals.
Bowling Green (7-3) will face second-seeded Monroe City (7-2) in the semifinals.
The Bobcats bolted to a 20-0 lead early in the first half as Michael Starks scored on a 4-yard run, Gunner Bryant caught a 62-yard touchdown pass and Charlie Bowen had a 10-yard scoring catch.
Bowling Green led 46-6 at halftime.
PRINCETON, Mo.
Early lead not enough for Scotland County
Hayden Long’s 12-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the sixth-seeded Scotland County football team a 6-0 lead over third-seeded Princeton in Friday’s Class 1 District 7 quarterfinal.
By halftime, the lead evaporated.
Touchdown runs of 36 and 51 yards gave Princeton the lead for good as it advanced with a 40-12 victory. Scotland County ends its season with a 3-7 record.
Princeton led 20-6 at halftime before Ben Berwanger put the game away with touchdown runs of 28 and 78 yards in the second half. Long had a 12-yard touchdown run three minutes into the fourth quarter.
MILAN, Mo.
Wildcats overpower Eagles with offense
The seventh-seeded Knox County football team couldn’t slow second-seeded Milan’s offensive attack and saw its season end with a 44-6 loss in the Class 1 District 7 quarterfinals.
Milan outgained Knox County 258-43 in the first half in building a 23-0 lead. The Eagles finish with a 2-7 record.