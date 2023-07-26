QUINCY -- Gems fans brought their furry friends with them on Wednesday as Quincy hosted Springfield for Bark at the Park night.
Quincy's bats were also barking with the Gems coming away with a 14-4 win by run rule after seven innings.
"It was nice," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "We had a couple of days off, so we were ready to rock and roll. It's always nice to take 48 hours to not have to do anything. We were in good shape and came out and did what we needed to do. Especially on a day like today."
The Gems are coming off a weekend road trip where they won three out of four games, with Quincy now having the best second half record within the Great River Division at 13-9.
"We are winning at every phase of the game," Gyorkos said. "We are pitching it well and we are scoring runs when we need to score runs and we are catching the ball. The road trip helped us. It was a long trip. When you are on a long trip, you get a little closer with the guy next to you."
Springfield held a brief 1-0 lead after scoring a run off an error by the Gems left fielder in the top of the first inning.
The Gems responded with a nine-run bottom of the first, sending 13 batters to the plate.
Lucas Loos hit a three-run home run to get Quincy on the board and the Gems kept the line moving after that.
A couple of batters later, Tristan Meny hit an RBI single. That was followed by a two-RBI triple by Easton Main and a pair of two-RBI singles by Jimmy Koza and Kyle Hvidsten. Hvidsten later scored on a wild pitch.
"All nine of them played really well," Gyorkos said. "They attacked good pitches and when you do that, things go well."
The Gems scored a pair of runs in the second, starting when Joe Siervo and Jaison Andujar executed a successful double steal of second and third base and Andujar scoring on a throwing error during the same play. Siervo later scored by a ground out from Harry Oden.
Quincy tacked on three more runs in the fourth, with Mains singling home Meny and Jack Zebig doubling home Mains and Oden.
Gems starting pitcher Noah Harbin (4-0) earned the win on the mound after going four innings with five strikeouts; while allowing five hits, three walks and two earned runs.
"We got to clear up some of the free bases early, but other than that he always gives us a chance to win," Gyorkos said. "Being up eight in the second helps too. I was proud of him. I thought he threw well."
The Gems bullpen held the Lucky Horseshoes scoreless in three innings of work.
Samuel Skirvin pitched a clean fifth inning with two strikeouts, only allowing one hit. Brian Henke pitched the final two innings and had three strikeouts and just one hit and one walk allowed.
"They did awesome," Gyorkos said of the bullpen. "We came in and threw strikes right away and that's what we needed to do when we are up by 10 runs."
Temperatures reached tripled digits on Wednesday and it forecasted the same for Thursday.
"We took it easy earlier today," Gyorkos said. "We didn't hit BP on the field and we hit in the cage and we kind of just hung out. I know our catcher Kyle (Hvidsten) is gassed, so he's going to have the day off tomorrow. I thought we handled the heat pretty well."
Quincy (26-23) will host Thrillville (25-19) in its next game on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
"Thrillville comes in here tomorrow, so we need to be ready to go," Gyorkos said. "We got to get up early again and if we can do that, we have a chance to win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.