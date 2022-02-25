MONROE CITY, Mo. — No. 2 seed Palmyra and No. 3 seed Highland met for the second time in a week in Friday’s Class 3 District 6 semifinals with much more on the line.
The Cougars won for the second time in a week, defeating the Panthers 64-43.
Palmyra struck first with senior guard Mason Roberts getting a bucket, but would have cold shooting the remainder of the first quarter.
Highland soon went on a 11-point run and took a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers picked up the pace in the second quarter and would outscore Highland by a 13-12 margin, getting a 3-pointer from senior guard Laydin Lochman and four points from senior forward Adam Goodwin.
The Cougars senior combination of Alex Meyer and Drew Mallett proved tough for Palmyra to stop, with Meyer scoring 17 and Mallett scoring 22.
Meyer would score 11 points in the first half, while Mallett added six points in the first half as the Cougars would take a 29-18 lead to halftime.
Meyer scored his 1,000th career point on a free throw midway through the third quarter.
Mallett would score nine points of Highland’s 17 points in the third quarter, with the Cougars taking a 46-29 lead to the fourth quarter.
Lochman was Palmyra’s hot hand in the third quarter, draining a 3-pointer and scoring six of the Panthers’ 12 points. He would finish with a team-high 13 points and two rebounds.
Highland senior Cameron Bringer had a big fourth quarter, scoring 9 of his 13 points.
Palmyra finishes the season with a 14-12 record.
Highland (18-9) will play Monroe City (21-4) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.