QUINCY — When Scott Douglas became the Quincy High School athletic director in 2016, he felt like he was returning to his athletic roots.
Now he’s headed back to his administrative roots.
Douglas will shift roles at the end of this school year, resigning as athletic director to become the assistant director of transportation for 2021-22. The 55-year-old former coach then will succeed Shane Barnes as the school district’s director of transportation in 2022-23.
Eight years ago, after completing a 17-year run as the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach, Douglas returned to Quincy Public Schools as the transportation discipline supervisor.
He’s energized by his return to that department.
“Absolutely,” Douglas said. “It certainly comes with its own kinds of challenges. Having had the opportunity to be down there and knowing the people down there and knowing how good of people I will have the chance to work with, I’m super excited about that.”
Douglas spent three years working alongside Barnes before replacing Bill Sanders as the QHS athletic director. It brought his career full circle at the time as the 1983 QHS graduate was a three-sport athlete and later served as a QHS assistant coach in football, basketball and baseball.
When he left QND in 2013, it was the first time in more than three decades he wasn’t directly involved with any sports program until he became the QHS athletic director.
“When I took the job, in some ways, I was back in the arena of athletics,” Douglas said. “That’s what I’m going to miss the most. That comes with lots of different things. Most significantly, it’s the relationships I’ve had the chance to build in the last five years of doing this.”
Those relationships are with coaches near and far.
“When you’re coaching, you don’t get the chance to observe styles of coaching,” Douglas said. “You do a lot of coach talk with people that are around you, but you don’t get to see them take on their craft. Having the chance to see different people work and understand their circumstances and have the ability to talk to them and why it works for them, I’ve really enjoyed that.”
Plus, the chance to celebrate and commiserate with his own coaches is special.
“Going through the trials and tribulations of a season with coaches has been rewarding,” Douglas said. “Being able to observe the joys they have in what they’re doing and reminiscing about what that feels like and knowing what it feels like in the end has always been a good thing.”
Douglas spent eight years as an assistant coach in the QHS system before landing his first head coaching opportunity at Quincy Notre Dame in 1996 when he replaced Tony Ryndak as the boys basketball coach.
Over the next 17 years, he built a legacy as a winner and a teacher.
Before resigning following the 2012-13 season, Douglas led QND to a 360-136 record with 12 regional championships, including nine consecutive from 1997-2005. He also led the Raiders to third-place finishes at the Class A state tournament in 1999 and 2004. He was named The Herald-Whig Coach of the Year four times and inducted into the QND Hall of Fame in 2014.