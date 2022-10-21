QUINCY – The Quincy High Blue Devils were simply not going to be denied.
Not when they fell behind 28-0 to start the football game.
And not when they still trailed by two touchdowns after three quarters.
Quincy staged an improbable and epic comeback to earn a dramatic 47-42 Western Big 6 win over Rock Island on Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
The Blue Devils improved to 7-2 overall despite allowing the Rocks (4-4) to score touchdowns on their first four possessions.
The Senior Night victory also kept Quincy’s hopes alive of hosting a first-round playoff game next week.
Rock Island was denied the fifth win it needed to qualify for the postseason.
Quincy never led in the game until sophomore speedster Jeraius Rice broke loose on a 55-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left in the game.
Rice then followed with a 63-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining.
Rice finished with 202 yards and five touchdowns, including four in the second half.
Rock Island had lost two straight games entering Friday, but came out on a mission in this contest.
The Rocks led 28-14 at the half, but Quincy came out strong to open the third quarter.
Rice delivered with a 47-yard kickoff return before finishing the drive with a 19-yard scoring run.
But the Rocks had a rapid response. Joe Allen outjumped a Blue Devil defender on a long pass before scampering 65 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Rocks a 35-21 lead early in the third quarter.
Quincy continued to battle, closing within 35-27 after Rice’s 1-yard TD run early in the final period.
Kory Fletcher followed with a huge interception that set the Devils up on the Rocky 8-yard line.
Tykell Hammers then sprinted 8 yards for a score to bring QHS within 35-33 with 9:37 remaining.
Rice’s long run followed to give the Blue Devils their first lead. Rice followed with his fifth TD run before Rock Island returned the ensuing kickoff for a score.
Quincy recovered an onside kick to preserve the wild and wacky victory.
The Rocks defeated Quincy 56-26 in the regular season finale last season.
Rock Island, as expected, came out fired up. They bolted to a stunning and commanding 28-0 lead. Rocky scored on its first four possessions.
Rock Island’s Cameron Figgs broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run and teammate Quonterrio Brooks followed with a 1-yard TD dive to make it 14-0.
The lead grew to 20-0 when quarterback Conner DiIulio hit Figgs down the center of the field on a 63-yard scoring strike.
Brooks added a 7-yard scoring run and the Rock Island advantage ballooned to 28-0 just 16 minutes into the contest.
The high-powered Quincy offense finally scored when Rice darted around left end on a 12-yard TD in the second quarter.
QHS pulled within 28-14 late in the half when Little hit Jack Mettemeyer on a 74-yard catch and run for a score.
