QUINCY — The goal was to get to the finish line.
“And we crossed it,” Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer said.
It nearly came with a photo finish.
Taking possession with 12.4 seconds remaining in regulation, trailing by one and needing to go the length of the floor for a chance at a game-winning shot, Quincy High School gave itself a chance. In fact, the Blue Devils gave themselves two chances.
Jeremiah Talton’s contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than four seconds left rimmed long, but QHS’s Terron Cartmill grabbed the rebound and launched a 3-point attempt from the left corner that hit the side of the backboard as time expired.
So, for the first time since the yearly series began in 2015 and the second time ever at Blue Devil Gym, the Raiders left celebrating, clinging to a 50-49 victory in the season finale of this unique and often strenuous five-week season.
“This means everything,” QND senior forward Jack Marth said after the Raiders finished with an 11-3 record. “A couple of months ago, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season. Being able to finish it off like this is a dream come true as a senior. Capping it off like this is the perfect ending.”
It was far more bitter end for the Blue Devils. QHS finished with a 3-12 record — the program’s fewest wins since World War I and the worst winning percentage in the Blue Devils’ 113 seasons.
“You’re fighting so hard during the game for it to end like this … it stinks,” QHS senior forward Brady Rupert said. “We have to keep positive and keep our heads up and move on from this.
“We just didn’t transition our energy from (Friday’s game against United Township) to this game. It just wasn’t there for us. Notre Dame got us there at the end and took care of business.”
With two minutes to play, it could have gone either way.
Jermaine Knaff II’s layin off a Cartmill assist with 2:11 tied the game at 47, and following a timeout, the Raiders methodically worked the clock until Grant Hyer attempted a 3-pointer from the left wing. The shot pinballed off the rim and dropped into the middle of the lane where Cartmill had a chance to corral it.
Instead, QND sophomore guard Jake Hoyt took it away, made a layin from the left side of the lane and was fouled. He converted the free throw for the three-point play and a 50-47 lead with 1:23 to go.
“It all just kind of happens at once,” said Hoyt, who went 2 for 2 from the field and scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter. “You can’t really think about what’s going on. It just kind of happens. Then you’ve got to finish the play, make the free throw and move on to the next defensive play.”
It was arguably the play of the game.
“If he doesn’t get that, they’re having a fast break,” Marth said. “That was a huge turning point in the game. At that point, we knew we were in the driver’s seat to win the game. We just had to hold on from there.”
That wasn’t easy.
Knaff tried to answer Hoyt’s three-point play with a 3-pointer that rimmed long, and after Hyer missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation, QHS freshman Camden Brown missed a 3-pointer from the right wing. However, Talton was fouled on the rebound and made two free throws to make it 50-49 with 15.6 seconds to play.
Unable to get a steal off the inbounds play, the Blue Devils again fouled Hyer. He missed another front end of a 1-and-1 with 12.4 seconds left and Talton grabbed the rebound as QHS coach Andy Douglas called timeout. It set up the final off-kilter possession.
“QND came out with more fight than us,” said Talton, who scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “They wanted it more. They got all the 50/50 balls we should have grabbed.”
That happened despite QND’s three senior starters – Hyer, Marth and Ethan Kite – in foul trouble. Hyer, who led the Raiders with 18 points, picked up his fourth foul with seven seconds left in the third quarter and sat until a timeout with 4:59 remaining.
“We had to stick together,” Marth said.
Meyer believed they would.
“The thing I’ve been harping on this whole year is chemistry,” he said. “We didn’t play as many guys tonight, but the guys who were out there believed in our system, believed in the coaches, believed in each other and believed they were going to get that ‘W.’ That was the difference.”
As was the ability to come through in the clutch.
“When we needed to make plays, we didn’t make plays,” Douglas said. “We had a lot of opportunities that were left out there. Shooters got shots in rhythm and in spots they normally succeed in, and they just didn’t fall. Offensively, we were a little shaky at times in the second half.
“Defensively, while we played hard, we left a lot of plays out there.”
The Raiders took advantage of that.
“That’s happened to us a lot this year,” Douglas said. “Unfortunately.”