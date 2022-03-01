COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The third buzzer beater of the night was the charm for the Quincy Blue Devils.
Sophomore guard Ralph Wires turned in the play of his life, scoring on a drive just before time expired to boost Quincy to a dramatic win.
Wires darted down the left side of the lane and banked in the game winner, lifting QHS to a thrilling 34-32 win over Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Wires, averaging 3.3 points per game, had been held scoreless before his late-game heroics.
“I was nervous on the drive — I was just hoping I wouldn’t fall,” Wires said. “My shot wasn’t falling, but I saw an opening and we needed a hoop. It’s an amazing feeling to help the team. I can’t even put it into words — it’s incredible.”
The Devils (27-5) advance to face Normal Community in Friday’s Class 4A sectional finals. The boys' basketball matchup is scheduled for Collinsville High School.
Coach Andy Douglas had called timeout with 21.8 seconds left. QHS couldn’t find an opening until Wires dribbled past his defender with under five seconds left.
“Just like we drew it up,” Douglas said, flashing a smile. “Ralph really stepped up and delivered one of the biggest plays of our season. It was a clutch play and it’s awesome to come out of here with a win.”
Quincy avenged a 15-point loss to the Kahoks from December’s Collinsville Holiday Classic.
The Kahoks had their 18-game winning streak snapped and finished 26-6.
The streak started and ended against the Blue Devils.
“Our guys played with great poise and composure,” Douglas said. “It was a total team effort.”
Quincy won despite not having a double digit scorer.
Bradley Longcor led QHS with nine points. Keshaun Thomas and Reid O’Brien scored eight points apiece.
O’Brien drained two key 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“It was a tough game, but we just kept fighting,” O’Brien said. “We know we can play with anybody and we proved it again tonight.”
Leading scorer Jeremiah Talton had five points, Sam Mulherin two and Wires the two biggest points of the night.
“Ralph really came through,” Talton said. “We’ve had different guys step up all season and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”
Douglas credited his team’s resiliency. The Blue Devils trailed 32-28 before scoring the last six points of this game.
“I can’t say enough about the job our kids did,” Douglas said. “That game was a slugfest and our guys battled tough all the way through.”
Quincy hit two buzzer beaters in the first half but were still tied 17-17.
Thomas hit a fadeaway baseline jumper to end the first quarter and Longcor buried a triple as time expired in the half.
Thomas had a team-high six points in the first half and Longcor added five.
Talton was held to just two points in the opening half.
