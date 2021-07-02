MENDON, Ill. — As the process to replace Conner McLaughlin as the Unity-Payson football coach unfolded, Matt Woodworth received a vote of confidence from a welcome source.
The players.
“I had several of them when we were still going through the interview process who told me they hoped I got it and were pulling for me,” said Woodworth, an assistant on the Mustangs’ coaching staff since 2004.
“That definitely makes you feel good knowing the kids you’ve coached want you to stick around. They want you to be the one to lead the program. That warms the heart a little bit.”
It makes the transition smoother, too.
Woodworth, a 1999 Unity graduate and lifelong resident of rural Adams County, recently was named the Unity-Payson coach. The school announced his hiring this week, giving him and his staff a little more than a month to prepare for the start of fall camp.
Illinois high school teams can begin practicing August 9.
“I’m not starting from scratch,” Woodworth said. “That makes this easier.”
Woodworth has worked with the offensive and defensive lines throughout his coaching tenure, and during the past four seasons, he served as associate head coach and offensive coordinator. So the system is something his players already know.
“Our schemes aren’t going to change much if at all,” Woodworth said. “Offense is going to stay the same. On defense, there will be some minor adjustments. It’s going to be the same basic stuff we’ve been running.
“So it’s pretty easy for me and pretty easy for the kids to adjust. It’s gone about as smooth as I could have hoped for so far.”
Woodworth played on three playoff teams during his high school days and was named an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-stater as a senior. He played football at Augustana College in Rock Island, but he knew he wanted to come home to coach.
“Graduating from Unity, playing there and coaching there for as long as I have, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Woodworth said. “It’s kind of a dream job scenario. It’s something I’ve really looked forward to.
“There’s an extra sense of pride being able to coach your alma mater, especially when it’s doing something you love so much.”