Angel Duarte 9.7.JPG

Brown County running back Angel Duarte runs after catching a pass during Thursday's game against Unity-Payson in Mendon.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MT. STERLING, Ill. -- After a couple narrow defeats, Brown County got off the snide and came away with a 39-12 win over Western Illinois Valley North Division opponent Triopia on Friday night.

Hornets senior running back Angel Duarte had a big night with 14 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

