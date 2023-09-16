MT. STERLING, Ill. -- After a couple narrow defeats, Brown County got off the snide and came away with a 39-12 win over Western Illinois Valley North Division opponent Triopia on Friday night.
Hornets senior running back Angel Duarte had a big night with 14 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
It would be Layden Volk who started off the scoring when he ran in a seven-yard touchdown run to give Brown County a 6-0 lead.
Duarte scored two of his three touchdowns during the second quarter -- a 14-yarder and a seven-yarder.
Triopia's Caleb Carpenter ran in a five-yard touchdown between Duarte's first and second scores.
Brown County entered halftime with a 20-0 lead.
Duarte ran in his third touchdown in the third quarter with a 38-yard run.
Near the end of the third quarter, Eli Staton ran in a 29-yard touchdown to increase Brown County's lead to 33-6.
Triopia recovered a fumble and returned it for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets scored one final touchdown in the fourth quarter when Micah Henry caught a 1-yard pass from Vince Little.
Up next for Brown County (1-3) is a road game against WIVC North Divisional rival Camp Point Central at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
