QUINCY — Blue Devils boys basketball continue the anthem of Dunk Devils Dunk in their continued domination Saturday night against Jacksonville at Blue Devil Gymnasium, defeating their non-conference foes 59-40.
QHS began their first three offensive possessions with keen execution by having three 3-pointers fall.
However the Blue Devils' energy struggled to maintain consistency during the game.
“The energy fluctuated quite a bit,” said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. “Everybody really wanted to do well for the seniors and for the last home game. The energy was high. But then I thought it went up and down with how we played and it wasn’t as consistent as we needed it.”
The yo-yo tempo transgressed during the second quarter with QHS scoring 18 points and limiting Jacksonville to just six.
“Whenever I step out there I try to be aggressive,” said Blue Devils senior Sam Mulherin. “That's really the goal. I try to create opportunities for my teammates.”
Once again Kamren Wires made a steal and sent the assist in search of a Devil Dunk, which was achieved by Camden Brown who completed two during the game.
“I’ve always been confident (at dunking),” said Brown. “It's just the fact that I’m getting more of an opportunity to do it now. We’re moving the ball way better compared to the beginning of the season. It’s fun.”
Brown wound up as the QHS scoring leader with 16 points.
Douglas says Brown has come a long way.
“His confidence is improving,” said Douglas. “For a kid that didn’t play last year it's taking time for him to get in the swing of things, but in the last few games he’s really turned it on. He’s a very dynamic player for us: he guards the ball well, uses his length well, and obviously runs in transition. We got to see a few dunks from him (Friday and Saturday night).”
Bradley Longcor III also made a Devil Dunk, accumulating a total of 14 points off of four 3-pointers.
With the matchup being the last regular season home game, the Blue Devils are reminded of the coming goodbye to their seniors.
“I’m leaving next year so they’re gonna have to fill roles,” said Mulherin. “But they shouldn’t have an issue with that. (It feels) crazy because I’ve been in the program for so long. I come here pretty much every day during the season and a lot of time in the offseason. It's kind of been a second home to me. It’s the place I can go to take my mind off stuff. It’s going to be sad stepping out of this experience.”
The Blue Devils are ranked as the No. 1 seed for the upcoming regional tournament they will host.
“It’s where we should be,” said Douglas. “We get to play on our home court, which is something that doesn't happen every four or five years. It doesn’t matter what ranking you are, you got to go out and compete to win knowing that if you lose you’re going home. Our mentality is one more. We want one more practice, we want one more game.”
QHS is 23-4 overall and 11-2 in the WB6 conference.
The Blue Devils will head to Galesburg for their final regular season game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.