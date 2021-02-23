QUINCY — Had he missed the dunk, Braden Sheffield might have had a reason to apologize.
As it was, Quincy Note Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer wasn’t looking for any remorse from his sophomore guard.
With the Raiders trailing Central 17-12 and less than two minutes remaining in the first half Tuesday night at the Pit, Sheffield stole a pass in the backcourt and finished a breakaway dunk. It snapped QND out of its offensive malaise, made it a one-possession game at halftime and fueled a strong start to the third quarter.
An 8-3 spurt over the first four minutes of the second half gave the Raiders an edge, and Jake Wallingford’s late-game sticktuitivenes allowed them to survive with a 43-37.
If not for Sheffield’s first varsity dunk, such a victory might have been elusive.
“I’m yelling, ‘Layup, layup, layup,’” Meyer said. “Then he comes over and he says, ‘I’m sorry. I had to do it.’ I told him, ‘You’re absolutely right.’ That got us going. It gave us a blueprint for how we were going to play in the second half.”
Even so, nothing came easy.
Central answered the opening salvo of the second half with a Peyton Clampitt 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Panthers a 23-22 lead with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter. However, they didn’t score on their final seven possessions and trailed 30-23 after the Raiders (7-2) scored three straight times in the final minute of the quarter.
“If we want to win, we have to quit turning the ball over,” Central senior Blake Eyler said. “We need to work on being strong with the ball and make good, crisp passes.”
That seven-point deficit evaporated with a 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter, featuring back-to-back baskets from Josh Alford to start it and a runner in the lane off an offensive rebound by Nick Moore to finish it and tie the game at 32 with 3:36 to go.
However, QND’s Ethan Kite, who finished with 12 points, made a pair of free throws with 3:16 to go to and Grant Hyer followed with a layin from the block for a two-possession lead. Eyler made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring the deficit to 36-35, only to see the Raiders’ Jack Marth hit a trey from the corner 35 seconds later.
Eyler banked in a 12-footer to pull Central back within two with 1:35 to go. Forced to foul, the Panthers sent Hyer, who also finished with 12 points, to the line with 54.6 seconds remaining, but the senior guard missed the front end of the bonus situation.
That’s where Wallingford stepped in. He slipped inside a Central defender to grab the offensive rebound and made the putback to push the lead to 41-37. It was Wallingford’s only basket in the game.
“He battled,” Meyer said. “He battled to get that rebound, and he battled to get that basket.”
Two Hyer free throws with 17.7 seconds remaining finished it off.
“Doing things that don’t always show up in the boxscore are the things this team is starting to figure out,” Meyer said. “Not a great offensive night, but defensively, we held them in check. That’s a good win for us.”
It might be a bigger spark for Central, which is now 1-6 but has lost four straight game by six points or less. Eyler led the Panthers with a game-high 15 points, including 11 in the second half.
“It gives us a lot of confidence and momentum,” Eyler said. “It’s a chip on our shoulder.”
It’s the push needed to get the Panthers over the hump next time.
“Yes, definitely,” Eyler said.