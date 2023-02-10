QUINCY — After Friday night's game against Geneseo, Quincy High School's motto went from Run Devils Run to Dunk Devils Dunk.
With help from the entirety of the bench, QHS defeated Geneseo 66-28 in a Western Big 6 conference game.
The first quarter witnessed a dominating offensive force with the Blue Devils taking a 34-6 lead by quarter's end, six of which were earned by dunks from Camden Brown and Dom Clay.
Kamren Wires stole possession of the ball and headed up the open lanes toward the basket, but kept looking back to Clay who followed close behind. Their gaze had a plan.
“Kamren will get a steal and look back at me and I’ll look at him and point up with my finger,” said Clay. “We practice it a lot”.
The signal tells Wires to alley-oop the ball off the backboard with Clay following behind to dunk.
Tonight, the plan went perfectly.
“We’ve all been playing together since the fourth grade,” said Clay. “Our chemistry is unmatched. Everybody knows their role as a player and they know what they can do best.”
Kamren Wires and Clay hold a special bond -- the duo are best friends.
“We’re dangerous together,” said Clay.
They even finish each other’s sentences, as Kamren Wires quickly chimed in.
“Dom means a lot to me. I’ll do a lot of things for him that I wouldn’t do for a lot of people. He’s my evil twin.”
The Blue Devils had 12 boys put up points on the scoreboard with Camden Brown leading with 10 points.
Bradley Longcor III, Clay, and Milton Whitfield all followed behind with eight points each.
“Our guys are lucky to be in the situation that they’re in,” said QHS head coach Andy Douglas. “There are programs out there that haven’t won games and I give a lot of credit to Geneseo. Their guys still have a full bench. Their kids aren’t quitting, coaches are still working real hard, the last thing you want to do is rub it in”
Brown received a technical foul after one dunk in particular for hanging too long — however a Geneseo player was beneath him which kept him from promptly jumping back onto the court.
The team has two games left until the beginning of postseason play and the Blue Devils are working to fine-tune their skills in preparation.
“We got a lot to clean up offensively,” said Douglas. “I think we can execute a lot better and be more consistent running the floor. These guys did a good job of that tonight, but the consistency part of it still needs to be there.”
Douglas said they have a long way to go in order to prepare for postseason success.
“I think this group has a chance to be a really good defensive team especially in postseason play,” said Douglas. “But it takes everybody to buy into it every single possession.”
Quincy’s record is 22-4 overall and 11-2 in conference.
They will host their final home game against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
