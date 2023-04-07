QUINCY -- It was a big day for Quincy University left fielder Dustin Dupont.
Dupont went 4-for-6 with three home runs and seven RBIs during the Hawks doubleheader sweep over Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Maryville University.
The Hawks won the first game 14-6 and the second game 6-5.
After a quiet first inning during the first game, Nolan Wosman hit a solo home run in the second to give QU the lead. A few batters later, Brock Boynton singled to drive in Zach Parks.
The Hawks had a six-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Dupont, taking a 8-0 lead.
QU capitalized on a pair of Maryville errors with timely hitting in the fifth inning to add five more runs, most notably with an RBI double from Luke Napleton.
Parks went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs during the first game.
Griffin Kirn earned the win on the mound during the first game after going five innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed two walks, seven hits and three earned runs.
QU was down 1-0 going into the fifth inning when Boynton hit a two-run home run to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead.
The Saints scored four runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Wosman hit a sac fly to score Austin Simpson. Then, Dupont hit a three-run home run to give the Hawks a 6-5 lead.
Kobe Essien started the second game for QU, but only lasted 2.1 innings. He had four strikeouts, while allowing four walks, two hits and an earned run.
Elijah Ecton picked up the win in relief for the Hawks.
Chase Gockel pitched around a walk and an error to close the door on the game and pick up his second save of the season.
QU (22-8, 11-4) will close out its four-game series against Maryville on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for noon.
Saukees slug their way to victory
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Louisiana 16-2 in six innings in Friday's road game.
Clayton Reinhardt picked up the win after going 3.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing five hits, two walks and two unearned runs. Zayne Knight pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Luke Saxe went 4-for-4 with a walk, run, double and four RBIs.
Nolan Daniel went 1-for-3 with a walk, triple, two runs and three RBIs.
Konner Allen went 1-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs and three RBIs.
Pittsfield (7-2) will host Camp Point Central (3-5) in its next game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Suns baseball defeats Astoria
The Southeastern baseball team defeated Astoria/VIT 12-2 in a home non-conference game on Friday.
Cade Rigg earned the win on the mound after going six innings with 11 strikeouts; while allowing two hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Danny Stephens went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs.
Southeastern (2-3) will host Pittsfield (7-2) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Culver-Stockton baseball sweeps Peru State
The Culver-Stockton baseball team defeated Peru State in both ends of Friday's doubleheader at Nichols Field.
The Wildcats won the first game 5-4 and the second game 12-11 in 11 innings.
Andrew Fay hit a solo walk-off home run in the first game, and Brandon Aragon hit a walk-off bases loaded single in the 11th inning of the second game.
Culver-Stockton (10-22, 6-11) will host Peru State for another doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
Wildcats softball falls to Missouri Valley
The Culver-Stockton softball team lost both ends of Friday's doubleheader to Missouri Valley at the Lyon Bowl.
Culver-Stockton (11-23, 4-8) will host Mount Mercy for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.